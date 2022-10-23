BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty.

The league announced the fine after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.

The 45-20 win vaulted LSU back into the rankings at No. 18, but it proved costly to LSU.

It’s LSU’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the postgame celebration of a win over No. 6 Alabama a week earlier. Fans heaved the uprooted goalposts into the Tennessee River.

The fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Fines start out at $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for each one after that.

SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration originally appeared on NBCSports.com