NEW: SEC fines LSU $100k for court-storming after Kentucky win

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center erupted into a frenzy on Wednesday night.

The LSU men’s basketball team upset the ranked Kentucky Wildcats on a buzzer-beating game-winner from Tyrell Ward, and fans immediately stormed the court as pandemonium ensued. Women’s basketball star Angel Reese, who was in attendance, was even knocked down while storming the court.

While it was a special moment at LSU, it won’t come without a price. The SEC has levied a $100,000 fine against the university for violating its policy against court-storming.

Per the rules established last year, teams are fined $100,000 for the first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for any subsequent offenses.

This is the SEC policy, according to a release from the league.

The policy states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

While LSU is likely happy to eat that fine, it will be something to monitor if there are any court-storming events at the university in the future.

