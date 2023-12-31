How has the SEC fared in Bowl Games so far?

The SEC has played in six games so far this postseason and the conference is currently batting .500. The SEC has won three and lost three games. The conference came out of the gate slow as Texas A&M and Kentucky lost the first two matchups to put the SEC in an 0-2 hole.

Then the marquee games hit and the wins started rolling in. Missouri took down Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to give them an 11-win season. Then Lane Kiffin secured Ole Miss’ first 11-win season in school history with a beatdown of Penn State. In a non-marquee game, Maryland destroyed Auburn to drop the conference to a 2-3 record, but then the Dawgs showed up.

Georgia was paired up against the Florida State Seminoles in a game of two teams that thought they were snubbed out of the playoffs. Apparently, “All games mattered” to Georgia as they showed up in the Orange Bowl with a 63-3 drubbing of the Seminoles. Maybe now the narratives can be put to rest.

No. 20 Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“Close but no cigar.” Elijah Robinson was promoted from the Aggies’ defensive coordinator to the interim head coach after Jimbo Fisher got fired. He almost led one of the best comebacks I have witnessed in the Texas Bowl. A&M lost their starting quarterback to a gruesome injury and found themselves down 24-6 at the half. Yet, they did not give up. They clawed their way back and cut the lead to only eight points with five minutes left in the game. The Cowboys were able to run out the clock to secure the victory in the end, though.

No. 22 Clemson 38, Kentucky 35

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Gator Bowl was a barnburner. With 2:39 left in the fourth quarter, Ray Davis scored a touchdown to put the Wildcats in the lead, but Clemson would not go quietly into the night. Phil Mafah ran for his fourth touchdown of the day and the Tigers converted the two-point conversion to take a three-point lead with only 0:17 left in the game. Dabo escaped Jacksonville with a win over Kentucky to cap off their season with a 9-4 record.

No. 9 Missouri 14, No. 7 Ohio State 3

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers pulled it off. The team that was picked to finish as the second-worst team in the SEC just beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to cap off an 11-win season. The Tigers went down 3-0 early but rallied back with another strong performance from Cody Schrader as he rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. With the schedule Missouri has next year, they could have another 11-win season in 2024.

No. 11 Ole Miss 38, No. 10 Penn State 25

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What a win for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. In his fourth season as the head coach of the Rebels, Kiffin just secured the first 11-win season in Ole Miss HISTORY. In 118 years of playing college football, the Rebels had only won 10 games at the most, until now. What a statement it was too as the Rebels dominated James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Atlanta on their way to a 38-25 win. Kiffin reminded Franklin of why he left the SEC in the first place.

Maryland 31, Auburn 13

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Hugh Freeze’s first season as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers ends with a losing record. The Tigers finish the season 6-7 after taking a beatdown from the Maryland Terrapins. The Auburn offense was nowhere to be found in Nashville, and even with a backup quarterback, the Terrapins had no trouble scoring as they went up 21-0 in the first quarter.

No. 6 Georgia 63, No. 5 Florida State 3

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“Everywhere we go, people wanna know, who we are, so we tell them, we are the Bulldogs, the mighty mighty Bulldogs.” Look, Georgia is not going to do the “Remember the Titans” dance, and think it is going to slip by me. On Saturday night, the Dawgs “left no doubt” who the best team on the field was. It’s crazy how “All games matter” until you get into a bowl game. Sure, Florida State had opt-outs and transfers, but so did Georgia. Sure, FSU missed out on an opportunity to play for the national championship, but so did Georgia. Let’s not forget that the Dawgs won back-to-back natty’s and only lost one game in three years but they got left out. They took it personally and took out their frustration on Florida State. All of the Florida State narratives can stop now.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire