SEC fans clamored for College Gameday to take over Jacksonville in Week 9

It’s almost time for kickoff between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs, and the hype has been building all week.

So much to the point that SEC fans across the nation wanted ESPN’s staple pre-game show College Gameday to take over the tailgates outside EverBank Stadium.

Instead, the morning festivities will be covered by SEC Nation, the conference-centric program which is hosted by Florida alum Laura Rutledge and former Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow.

College Gameday will be covering the heavyweight bout between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes, a highly-anticipated matchup with College Football Playoff indications.

College football fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air out their grievance. One fan tweeted to call the move a “horrible choice,” while others thought of other options.

GameDay should be there. Best game in the country. I really thought they’d go to Georgia-Florida game only because it’s SEC and it’s been awhile since they’ve been there. Lol — Jason (@jhort89) October 22, 2023

Another fan pondered a “What if?” scenario from earlier in the season.

Have to wonder what happens if USC could play defense. Had they beaten the Utes….still think more than likely Gameday goes to Georgia-Florida over SDSU-USD….just surprises me they still took THAT long to announce the thing. https://t.co/UWD6LVMpSP — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 22, 2023

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. and will broadcast on CBS Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire