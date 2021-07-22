SEC expansion, what about the rest of the Big 12 Conference?

On Wednesday a report surfaced that pointed to the Oklahoma Sooners looking to jump ship to the SEC. That shook the college football landscape and for good reason.

Not only is Oklahoma looking at a change but it appears their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns, are right there alongside them. The Big 12 Conference’s top two teams are looking to exit stage left, which means the conference would need to find replacements, or would they?

According to former Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons, he doesn’t think there are any suitable replacements.

I get it’s only speculation and rumors at this point but if you’re debating which schools could replace OU and Texas in the Big 12 the answer is easy, there are none. — BJ Symons (@BJSymons) July 22, 2021

He did add to his original tweet stating that they could add teams but it wouldn’t mean much given the revenue and power that Texas and Oklahoma add.

As stated in my original report on the Oklahoma/Texas jump to the SEC Conference, it is unlikely that the Big 12 Conference could survive this latest purge of the teams.

The Big 12 Conference would likely dissolve leaving eight programs up for grabs. – Report on OU and UT to the SEC

We pull out our crystal ball to predict just where the other eight schools might land.

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Pac-12 Conference

Given that the Baylor Bears have a solid basketball and baseball program, adding them to the Pac-12 would make sense. When the conference out west first looked to make the first super conference, they expected to raid the Big 12 Conference. With the conference on the verge of imploding, Baylor would help give them more of a presence in the state of Texas.

Iowa State Cyclones

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Big Ten Conference

It feels like Iowa State would be a perfect fit for their head coach Matt Campbell. They are a hardnosed, lunch pail-type team. They don't rely on talent but their coach putting them in a position to succeed. Plus the annual Iowa-Iowa State game would become a conference rivalry.

Story continues

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: The ACC Conference

It seems like the Kansas Jayhawks will be in a hard spot. Its football program leaves a lot to be desired but they do well in basketball. ACC is a very good basketball conference so that part makes sense, but will they take on a team with a bad football program. It remains to be seen. I could see the Big Ten giving them a look as well.

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: The Big Ten Conference

Much like the Iowa State prediction, I see the Kansas State Wildcats remaining in the Power Five with the Big Ten. Another tough football program that has taken a dip in recent years. Geographically they are close to the Big Ten region and could resume annual matchups with Nebraska as they did in the Big Eight.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Pac-12 Conference

As the Pac-12 Conference looks to raise up their conference on the football front, Oklahoma State makes a lot of sense. They have a good football and basketball program that would only enhance the conference. It is very unlikely they would get to follow Oklahoma to the SEC, despite reports that legislation prevents a split of the two schools in the Sooner state. At least according to Jason Kersey of The Athletic. https://twitter.com/jasonkersey/status/1418024131296174081?s=20

Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Pac-12 Conference

The TCU prediction is a little murkier. I could see them going back to the Group of Five route but adding them to the Pac-12 puts that conference one step closer to another super conference. TCU is used to playing out west as they were members of the Mountain West prior to joining the Big 12 in 2012.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Pac-12 Conference

Texas Tech makes the final piece to giving the Pac-12 a super conference with 16 teams. The Red Raiders were part of the original package to the Pac-10 before Texas squashed the whole idea and decided to remain in the Big 12. The basketball and baseball programs would enhance the conference, the football program just needs to catch up to compete with the rest of the new look Pac-16 Conference.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: The ACC Conference

West Virginia has always been the odd duck of the Big 12 ever since they joined with TCU in 2012. Geographically they need to be playing in the east. Adding them to the ACC makes perfect sense and was the easiest prediction to make. They add to the conference's football and basketball programs.

1

1