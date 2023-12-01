Has SEC ever missed the CFP? How Georgia loss to Alabama could threaten conference streak

For Georgia, Saturday's missions is simple: Win and make the College Football Playoff.

If Alabama wins, however, things are going to get complicated. The SEC has never had a champion miss the College Football Playoff. With the conference being as competitive as it is, the winner has been either undefeated or a one-loss team since the institution of the playoff in the 2014 season. Because of that, the CFP has always had an SEC champion and, on more than one occassion, two teams from the conference.

But 2023 has perhaps the deepest field of teams in recent memory: Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State are all looking to become undefeated conference champions, while Oregon, Alabama and Texas seek a one-loss conference championship bid. Even one-loss Ohio State, fresh off a 30-24 defeat by Michigan, is sitting idle at No. 6.

There are a few nightmare scenarios that could come to pass for those invested in seeing an SEC berth. If Alabama, Michigan, Washington, Florida State, and Texas all win, that makes three undefeated Power Five conference champs (Michigan, Washington, and Florida State) and a one-loss Texas team with head-to-head over Alabama.

If this happens, there's a non-zero chance we see the SEC excluded for the first and only time of the four-team CFP era. The SEC has benefitted from the four-team playoff more than any other conference throughout its history. Could its final iteration be the first year it finds itself shorted?

SEC champions in College Football Playoff

The SEC champion has made the CFP every year, and has been the No. 1 seed seven times (including in each of the past five seasons).

Moreover, the SEC had two representatives in 2017 and 2021. The 2020 season saw two ACC teams — Clemson and Notre Dame, serving as a de facto member for the season — while 2022 saw two Big Ten teams in conference champion Michigan and Ohio State.

Here's a look at previous SEC champions — and non-champions — to make the CFP:

Year SEC champion CFP ranking Results 2014 Alabama No. 1 Lost Sugar Bowl (Ohio State 42, Alabama 35) 2015 Alabama No. 2 Won Cotton Bowl (Alabama 38, Michigan State 0)Won national championship (Alabama 45, Clemson 40) 2016 Alabama No. 1 Won Peach Bowl (Alabama 24, Washington 7)Lost national championship (Clemson 35, Alabama 31) 2017 Georgia No. 3 Won Rose Bowl (Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48)Lost national championship (Alabama 26, Georgia 23, OT) — Alabama* No. 4 Won Sugar Bowl (Alabama 24, Clemson 6)Won national championship (Alabama 26, Georgia 23, OT) 2018 Alabama No. 1 Won Orange Bowl (Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34)Lost national championship (Clemson 44, Alabama 16) 2019 LSU No. 1 Won Peach Bowl (LSU 63, Oklahoma 28)Won national championship (LSU 42, Clemson 25) 2020 Alabama No. 1 Won Rose Bowl (Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14)Won national championship (Alabama 52, Ohio State 24) 2021 Alabama No. 1 Won Cotton Bowl (Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6)Lost National Championship (Georgia 33, Alabama 18) — Georgia* No. 3 Won Orange Bowl (Georgia 34, Michigan 11)Won national championship (Georgia 33, Alabama 18) 2022 Georgia No. 1 Won Peach Bowl (Georgia 42, Ohio State 41)Won National Championship (Georgia 65, TCU 7)

There have been 11 SEC teams to make the CFP since 2014, only nine of which won the conference title game. Alabama in 2017 became the first Power Five team without a conference championship to make the CFP, and did so without participating in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide ultimately beat the Bulldogs in the national title game.

Georgia in 2021 replicated that feat after losing in Atlanta vs. then-third-ranked Alabama, then turning around to beat the Crimson Tide 33-18.

Put simply: The SEC champion has always made it to the playoff, in one way or another. But the aforementioned depth of the 2023 field makes it a distinct possibility it misses out entirely this year.

