Breaking News:

D.C. AG filing civil suit against the Commanders, NFL, Dan Snyder and Roger Goodell

SEC editors lay out their Week 11 predictions

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

After the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs took care of business in Week 10, they are on a collision course on Dec. 3. All they have to do is keep winning their games.

This week we only see one matchup of ranked opponents as the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Oxford to take on No. 11 Ole Miss. The game is the CBS game of the week. Lane Kiffin looks to take down his former mentor and keep their hopes alive for an SEC title appearance.

Georgia and Mississippi State are the lone cross-divisional matchup of the week. Texas A&M and Auburn clash with the loser taking sole possession of dead last in the SEC West.

There is no shortage of intriguing storylines with this set of games on the docket. As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the seven games on the Week 11 schedule.

Does Alabama hold off Ole Miss or does Lane Kiffin take down his former boss?

Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers

Patrick

Tennessee

AJ

Tennessee

E. Wayne

Tennessee

Taylor

Tennessee

Adam

Tennessee

Joe

Tennessee

Tyler

Tennessee

Dan

Tennessee

Joey

Tennessee

 

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Patrick

LSU

AJ

LSU

E. Wayne

LSU

Taylor

LSU

Adam

LSU

Joe

LSU

Tyler

LSU

Dan

LSU

Joey

LSU

 

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Patrick

Kentucky

AJ

Kentucky

E. Wayne

Kentucky

Taylor

Kentucky

Adam

Kentucky

Joe

Kentucky

Tyler

Kentucky

Dan

Kentucky

Joey

Kentucky

 

Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

Patrick

Ole Miss

AJ

Alabama

E. Wayne

Alabama

Taylor

Ole Miss

Adam

Ole Miss

Joe

Alabama

Tyler

Alabama

Dan

Alabama

Joey

Alabama

 

South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators

Patrick

Florida

AJ

Florida

E. Wayne

Florida

Taylor

Florida

Adam

Florida

Joe

South Carolina

Tyler

Florida

Dan

Florida

Joey

Florida

 

Georgia Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Patrick

Georgia

AJ

Georgia

E. Wayne

Georgia

Taylor

Georgia

Adam

Georgia

Joe

Georgia

Tyler

Georgia

Dan

Georgia

Joey

Georgia

 

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Patrick

Auburn

AJ

Auburn

E. Wayne

Texas A&M

Taylor

Auburn

Adam

Auburn

Joe

Texas A&M

Tyler

Auburn

Dan

Auburn

Joey

Texas A&M

 

Updated SEC standings

Editor

Site

Last Week

Overall

Patrick

Regional Editor

3-4

67-18

AJ

Alabama

3-4

65-20

E. Wayne

Arkansas

3-4

67-18

Taylor

Auburn

4-3

64-21

Adam

Florida

3-4

68-17

Joe

Georgia

6-1

66-19

Tyler

LSU

2-5

65-20

Dan

Tennessee

3-4

69-16

Joey

Texas A&M

4-3

69-16

 

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories