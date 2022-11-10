SEC editors lay out their Week 11 predictions
After the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs took care of business in Week 10, they are on a collision course on Dec. 3. All they have to do is keep winning their games.
This week we only see one matchup of ranked opponents as the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Oxford to take on No. 11 Ole Miss. The game is the CBS game of the week. Lane Kiffin looks to take down his former mentor and keep their hopes alive for an SEC title appearance.
Georgia and Mississippi State are the lone cross-divisional matchup of the week. Texas A&M and Auburn clash with the loser taking sole possession of dead last in the SEC West.
There is no shortage of intriguing storylines with this set of games on the docket. As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the seven games on the Week 11 schedule.
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Alabama
E. Wayne, Arkansas
Taylor Jones, Auburn
Adam Dubbin, Florida
Joe Vitale, Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSU
Dan Harralson, Tennessee
Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
Does Alabama hold off Ole Miss or does Lane Kiffin take down his former boss?
Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
Patrick
Tennessee
AJ
Tennessee
E. Wayne
Tennessee
Taylor
Tennessee
Adam
Tennessee
Joe
Tennessee
Tyler
Tennessee
Dan
Tennessee
Joey
Tennessee
LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
Patrick
LSU
AJ
LSU
E. Wayne
LSU
Taylor
LSU
Adam
LSU
Joe
LSU
Tyler
LSU
Dan
LSU
Joey
LSU
Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
Patrick
Kentucky
AJ
Kentucky
E. Wayne
Kentucky
Taylor
Kentucky
Adam
Kentucky
Joe
Kentucky
Tyler
Kentucky
Dan
Kentucky
Joey
Kentucky
Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels
Patrick
Ole Miss
AJ
Alabama
E. Wayne
Alabama
Taylor
Ole Miss
Adam
Ole Miss
Joe
Alabama
Tyler
Alabama
Dan
Alabama
Joey
Alabama
South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators
Patrick
Florida
AJ
Florida
E. Wayne
Florida
Taylor
Florida
Adam
Florida
Joe
South Carolina
Tyler
Florida
Dan
Florida
Joey
Florida
Georgia Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Patrick
Georgia
AJ
Georgia
E. Wayne
Georgia
Taylor
Georgia
Adam
Georgia
Joe
Georgia
Tyler
Georgia
Dan
Georgia
Joey
Georgia
Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers
Patrick
Auburn
AJ
Auburn
E. Wayne
Texas A&M
Taylor
Auburn
Adam
Auburn
Joe
Texas A&M
Tyler
Auburn
Dan
Auburn
Joey
Texas A&M
Updated SEC standings
Editor
Site
Last Week
Overall
Patrick
Regional Editor
3-4
67-18
AJ
Alabama
3-4
65-20
E. Wayne
Arkansas
3-4
67-18
Taylor
Auburn
4-3
64-21
Adam
Florida
3-4
68-17
Joe
Georgia
6-1
66-19
Tyler
LSU
2-5
65-20
Dan
Tennessee
3-4
69-16
Joey
Texas A&M
4-3
69-16