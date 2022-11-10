SEC editors lay out their Week 11 predictions

After the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs took care of business in Week 10, they are on a collision course on Dec. 3. All they have to do is keep winning their games.

This week we only see one matchup of ranked opponents as the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Oxford to take on No. 11 Ole Miss. The game is the CBS game of the week. Lane Kiffin looks to take down his former mentor and keep their hopes alive for an SEC title appearance.

Georgia and Mississippi State are the lone cross-divisional matchup of the week. Texas A&M and Auburn clash with the loser taking sole possession of dead last in the SEC West.

There is no shortage of intriguing storylines with this set of games on the docket. As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the seven games on the Week 11 schedule.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E. Wayne, Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Does Alabama hold off Ole Miss or does Lane Kiffin take down his former boss?

Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers

Patrick Tennessee AJ Tennessee E. Wayne Tennessee Taylor Tennessee Adam Tennessee Joe Tennessee Tyler Tennessee Dan Tennessee Joey Tennessee

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Patrick LSU AJ LSU E. Wayne LSU Taylor LSU Adam LSU Joe LSU Tyler LSU Dan LSU Joey LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Patrick Kentucky AJ Kentucky E. Wayne Kentucky Taylor Kentucky Adam Kentucky Joe Kentucky Tyler Kentucky Dan Kentucky Joey Kentucky

Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

Patrick Ole Miss AJ Alabama E. Wayne Alabama Taylor Ole Miss Adam Ole Miss Joe Alabama Tyler Alabama Dan Alabama Joey Alabama

South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators

Patrick Florida AJ Florida E. Wayne Florida Taylor Florida Adam Florida Joe South Carolina Tyler Florida Dan Florida Joey Florida

Georgia Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Patrick Georgia AJ Georgia E. Wayne Georgia Taylor Georgia Adam Georgia Joe Georgia Tyler Georgia Dan Georgia Joey Georgia

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Patrick Auburn AJ Auburn E. Wayne Texas A&M Taylor Auburn Adam Auburn Joe Texas A&M Tyler Auburn Dan Auburn Joey Texas A&M

Updated SEC standings

Editor Site Last Week Overall Patrick Regional Editor 3-4 67-18 AJ Alabama 3-4 65-20 E. Wayne Arkansas 3-4 67-18 Taylor Auburn 4-3 64-21 Adam Florida 3-4 68-17 Joe Georgia 6-1 66-19 Tyler LSU 2-5 65-20 Dan Tennessee 3-4 69-16 Joey Texas A&M 4-3 69-16

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire