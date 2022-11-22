SEC editors lay out their picks for the final week of the season

Patrick Conn
Rivalry week has finally arrived as the SEC is set to close out the 2022 college football regular season. It begins on Thursday with the annual Egg Bowl featuring Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The annual nonconference games feature in-state rivals for the Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks. The conference slate of in-state rivals has Vanderbilt-Tennessee and Auburn-Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl matchup.

The remainder of the games involve matchups with Arkansas-Missouri and LSU-Texas A&M. Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Auburn all need wins to become bowl eligible. This would make 13 of the conference’s 14 teams eligible for the postseason. Only the Aggies have officially been eliminated.

As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the 10 games on the Week 13 schedule.

The Egg Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels

Patrick

Ole Miss

AJ

Ole Miss

E. Wayne

Ole Miss

Taylor

Ole Miss

Adam

Ole Miss

Joe

Ole Miss

Tyler

Mississippi State

Dan

Ole Miss

Joey

Ole Miss

Series Record: Ole Miss leads 64-46-6

Series Trend: Ole Miss has won six of the last 10 matchups

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers

Patrick

Arkansas

AJ

Arkansas

E. Wayne

Arkansas

Taylor

Arkansas

Adam

Arkansas

Joe

Arkansas

Tyler

Arkansas

Dan

Arkansas

Joey

Arkansas

Series Record: Missouri leads 9-4

Series Trend: Missouri has won five of the last six matchups

Florida Gators vs Florida State Seminoles

Patrick

Florida

AJ

Florida State

E. Wayne

Florida State

Taylor

Florida State

Adam

Florida State

Joe

Florida State

Tyler

Florida State

Dan

Florida State

Joey

Florida State

Series Record: Florida leads 37-26-2

Series Trend: Florida has won three straight

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets vs Georgia Bulldogs

Patrick

Georgia

AJ

Georgia

E. Wayne

Georgia

Taylor

Georgia

Adam

Georgia

Joe

Georgia

Tyler

Georgia

Dan

Georgia

Joey

Georgia

Series Record: Georgia leads 69-41-5

Series Trend: Georgia has won four straight and 10 of the last 12 matchups

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers

Patrick

Clemson

AJ

South Carolina

E. Wayne

Clemson

Taylor

Clemson

Adam

Clemson

Joe

Clemson

Tyler

Clemson

Dan

Clemson

Joey

Clemson

Series Record: Clemson leads 72-42-4

Series Trend: Clemson has won seven straight

Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats

Patrick

Louisville

AJ

Kentucky

E. Wayne

Kentucky

Taylor

Louisville

Adam

Kentucky

Joe

Louisville

Tyler

Louisville

Dan

Kentucky

Joey

Kentucky

Series Record: Kentucky leads 18-15

Series Trend: Kentucky has won three straight

The Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Patrick

Auburn

AJ

Alabama

E. Wayne

Alabama

Taylor

Alabama

Adam

Alabama

Joe

Alabama

Tyler

Alabama

Dan

Alabama

Joey

Alabama

Series Record: Alabama leads 48-37-1

Series Trend: Alabama has won five straight in Tuscaloosa

LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Patrick

LSU

AJ

LSU

E. Wayne

LSU

Taylor

LSU

Adam

LSU

Joe

LSU

Tyler

LSU

Dan

LSU

Joey

LSU

Series Record: LSU leads 35-22-3

Series Trend: LSU has won 8 of 10 since the Aggies joined the SEC

Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Patrick

Vanderbilt

AJ

Tennessee

E. Wayne

Tennessee

Taylor

Tennessee

Adam

Vanderbilt

Joe

Tennessee

Tyler

Tennessee

Dan

Tennessee

Joey

Vanderbilt

Series Record: Tennessee leads 78-33-5

Series Trend: Tennessee has won three straight

Updated SEC Standings

Editor

Site

Last Week

Overall

Patrick

Regional Editor

7-3

79-23

AJ

Alabama

7-3

78-24

E. Wayne

Arkansas

8-2

80-22

Taylor

Auburn

7-3

76-26

Adam

Florida

7-3

80-22

Joe

Georgia

7-3

77-25

Tyler

LSU

7-3

78-24

Dan

Tennessee

7-3

82-20

Joey

Texas A&M

7-3

81-21

 

