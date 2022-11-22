SEC editors lay out their picks for the final week of the season

Rivalry week has finally arrived as the SEC is set to close out the 2022 college football regular season. It begins on Thursday with the annual Egg Bowl featuring Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The annual nonconference games feature in-state rivals for the Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks. The conference slate of in-state rivals has Vanderbilt-Tennessee and Auburn-Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl matchup.

The remainder of the games involve matchups with Arkansas-Missouri and LSU-Texas A&M. Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Auburn all need wins to become bowl eligible. This would make 13 of the conference’s 14 teams eligible for the postseason. Only the Aggies have officially been eliminated.

As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the 10 games on the Week 13 schedule.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E. Wayne, Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Can Auburn get bowl eligible with an unlikely win in Tuscaloosa?

The Egg Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels

Patrick Ole Miss AJ Ole Miss E. Wayne Ole Miss Taylor Ole Miss Adam Ole Miss Joe Ole Miss Tyler Mississippi State Dan Ole Miss Joey Ole Miss

Series Record: Ole Miss leads 64-46-6

Series Trend: Ole Miss has won six of the last 10 matchups

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers

Patrick Arkansas AJ Arkansas E. Wayne Arkansas Taylor Arkansas Adam Arkansas Joe Arkansas Tyler Arkansas Dan Arkansas Joey Arkansas

Series Record: Missouri leads 9-4

Series Trend: Missouri has won five of the last six matchups

Florida Gators vs Florida State Seminoles

Patrick Florida AJ Florida State E. Wayne Florida State Taylor Florida State Adam Florida State Joe Florida State Tyler Florida State Dan Florida State Joey Florida State

Series Record: Florida leads 37-26-2

Series Trend: Florida has won three straight

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets vs Georgia Bulldogs

Patrick Georgia AJ Georgia E. Wayne Georgia Taylor Georgia Adam Georgia Joe Georgia Tyler Georgia Dan Georgia Joey Georgia

Series Record: Georgia leads 69-41-5

Series Trend: Georgia has won four straight and 10 of the last 12 matchups

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers

Patrick Clemson AJ South Carolina E. Wayne Clemson Taylor Clemson Adam Clemson Joe Clemson Tyler Clemson Dan Clemson Joey Clemson

Series Record: Clemson leads 72-42-4

Series Trend: Clemson has won seven straight

Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats

Patrick Louisville AJ Kentucky E. Wayne Kentucky Taylor Louisville Adam Kentucky Joe Louisville Tyler Louisville Dan Kentucky Joey Kentucky

Series Record: Kentucky leads 18-15

Series Trend: Kentucky has won three straight

The Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Patrick Auburn AJ Alabama E. Wayne Alabama Taylor Alabama Adam Alabama Joe Alabama Tyler Alabama Dan Alabama Joey Alabama

Series Record: Alabama leads 48-37-1

Series Trend: Alabama has won five straight in Tuscaloosa

LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Patrick LSU AJ LSU E. Wayne LSU Taylor LSU Adam LSU Joe LSU Tyler LSU Dan LSU Joey LSU

Series Record: LSU leads 35-22-3

Series Trend: LSU has won 8 of 10 since the Aggies joined the SEC

Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Patrick Vanderbilt AJ Tennessee E. Wayne Tennessee Taylor Tennessee Adam Vanderbilt Joe Tennessee Tyler Tennessee Dan Tennessee Joey Vanderbilt

Series Record: Tennessee leads 78-33-5

Series Trend: Tennessee has won three straight

Updated SEC Standings

Editor Site Last Week Overall Patrick Regional Editor 7-3 79-23 AJ Alabama 7-3 78-24 E. Wayne Arkansas 8-2 80-22 Taylor Auburn 7-3 76-26 Adam Florida 7-3 80-22 Joe Georgia 7-3 77-25 Tyler LSU 7-3 78-24 Dan Tennessee 7-3 82-20 Joey Texas A&M 7-3 81-21

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire