SEC editors lay out their picks for the final week of the season
Rivalry week has finally arrived as the SEC is set to close out the 2022 college football regular season. It begins on Thursday with the annual Egg Bowl featuring Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
The annual nonconference games feature in-state rivals for the Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks. The conference slate of in-state rivals has Vanderbilt-Tennessee and Auburn-Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl matchup.
The remainder of the games involve matchups with Arkansas-Missouri and LSU-Texas A&M. Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Auburn all need wins to become bowl eligible. This would make 13 of the conference’s 14 teams eligible for the postseason. Only the Aggies have officially been eliminated.
As usual, our SEC editorial team made their picks in each of the 10 games on the Week 13 schedule.
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Alabama
E. Wayne, Arkansas
Taylor Jones, Auburn
Adam Dubbin, Florida
Joe Vitale, Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSU
Dan Harralson, Tennessee
Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
Can Auburn get bowl eligible with an unlikely win in Tuscaloosa?
The Egg Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels
Patrick
Ole Miss
AJ
Ole Miss
E. Wayne
Ole Miss
Taylor
Ole Miss
Adam
Ole Miss
Joe
Ole Miss
Tyler
Mississippi State
Dan
Ole Miss
Joey
Ole Miss
Series Record: Ole Miss leads 64-46-6
Series Trend: Ole Miss has won six of the last 10 matchups
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers
Patrick
Arkansas
AJ
Arkansas
E. Wayne
Arkansas
Taylor
Arkansas
Adam
Arkansas
Joe
Arkansas
Tyler
Arkansas
Dan
Arkansas
Joey
Arkansas
Series Record: Missouri leads 9-4
Series Trend: Missouri has won five of the last six matchups
Florida Gators vs Florida State Seminoles
Patrick
Florida
AJ
Florida State
E. Wayne
Florida State
Taylor
Florida State
Adam
Florida State
Joe
Florida State
Tyler
Florida State
Dan
Florida State
Joey
Florida State
Series Record: Florida leads 37-26-2
Series Trend: Florida has won three straight
Georgia Tech Yellowjackets vs Georgia Bulldogs
Patrick
Georgia
AJ
Georgia
E. Wayne
Georgia
Taylor
Georgia
Adam
Georgia
Joe
Georgia
Tyler
Georgia
Dan
Georgia
Joey
Georgia
Series Record: Georgia leads 69-41-5
Series Trend: Georgia has won four straight and 10 of the last 12 matchups
South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers
Patrick
Clemson
AJ
South Carolina
E. Wayne
Clemson
Taylor
Clemson
Adam
Clemson
Joe
Clemson
Tyler
Clemson
Dan
Clemson
Joey
Clemson
Series Record: Clemson leads 72-42-4
Series Trend: Clemson has won seven straight
Louisville Cardinals vs Kentucky Wildcats
Patrick
Louisville
AJ
Kentucky
E. Wayne
Kentucky
Taylor
Louisville
Adam
Kentucky
Joe
Louisville
Tyler
Louisville
Dan
Kentucky
Joey
Kentucky
Series Record: Kentucky leads 18-15
Series Trend: Kentucky has won three straight
The Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Patrick
Auburn
AJ
Alabama
E. Wayne
Alabama
Taylor
Alabama
Adam
Alabama
Joe
Alabama
Tyler
Alabama
Dan
Alabama
Joey
Alabama
Series Record: Alabama leads 48-37-1
Series Trend: Alabama has won five straight in Tuscaloosa
LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies
Patrick
LSU
AJ
LSU
E. Wayne
LSU
Taylor
LSU
Adam
LSU
Joe
LSU
Tyler
LSU
Dan
LSU
Joey
LSU
Series Record: LSU leads 35-22-3
Series Trend: LSU has won 8 of 10 since the Aggies joined the SEC
Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores
Patrick
Vanderbilt
AJ
Tennessee
E. Wayne
Tennessee
Taylor
Tennessee
Adam
Vanderbilt
Joe
Tennessee
Tyler
Tennessee
Dan
Tennessee
Joey
Vanderbilt
Series Record: Tennessee leads 78-33-5
Series Trend: Tennessee has won three straight
Updated SEC Standings
Editor
Site
Last Week
Overall
Patrick
Regional Editor
7-3
79-23
AJ
Alabama
7-3
78-24
E. Wayne
Arkansas
8-2
80-22
Taylor
Auburn
7-3
76-26
Adam
Florida
7-3
80-22
Joe
Georgia
7-3
77-25
Tyler
LSU
7-3
78-24
Dan
Tennessee
7-3
82-20
Joey
Texas A&M
7-3
81-21