SEC East recruiting class rankings after early signing period

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have the second-ranked recruiting class in the country. Georgia looks like it is in the driver’s seat to win the SEC East again in 2023.

Georgia isn’t the only SEC East team that is doing work on the recruiting trail. Josh Heupel and Tennessee are bringing in a lot of talent and currently have a top-ten recruiting class.

How does the rest of the division rank in the class of 2023 recruiting cycle (rankings per 247Sports)?

Vanderbilt Commodores

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 50

Total commitments: 20

Total four-star and five-star commits: 1

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 32

Total commitments: 17

Total four-star and five-star commits: 6

Missouri Tigers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 31

Total commitments: 19

Total four-star and five-star commits: 4

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 16

Total commitments: 23

Total four-star and five-star commits: 14

Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 12

Total commitments: 20

Total four-star and five-star commits: 18

Tennessee Volunteers

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

National recruiting rank: No. 9

Total commitments: 25

Total four-star and five-star commits: 13

Georgia Bulldogs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting rank: No. 2

Total commitments: 27

Total four-star and five-star commits: 23

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire