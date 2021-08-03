SEC East preview: ESPN a bit skeptical about the Gators

We’re less than a month away from the first contests in the 2021 college football season kicking off, and Florida fans await kickoff against Florida Atlantic with anticipation to see the new-look Gators for the first time.

Coming off an incredibly productive offensive season in 2020 that ended with a disappointing 8-4 record, UF has to replace the bulk of its starting talent on that side of the ball. For that reason, many don’t expect Florida to repeat as SEC East champions.

ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly is one of those people, though in his preview of the East he wrote that he still expects the Gators to be a good team this fall that competes for double-digit victories. Here’s what he says we learned from Florida’s 2020 season.

A fully realized Mullen offense is a sight to behold. Mullen is one of college football’s most accomplished offensive coaches, but his 2020 Gators attack was the best of his head coaching career. The run game wasn’t great, and quarterback Kyle Trask certainly didn’t contribute with his legs, but the Gators had permanent matchup advantages in the passing game. Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes combined for 2,343 receiving yards and 31 TDs despite none of the three playing in all 12 games. The Gators’ firepower made them the only team capable of staying within 14 points of Alabama. Trask and the pass-catching trio are gone; there are fun players in their place — junior Jacob Copeland, sophomore slots Xzavier Henderson and Ja’Quavion Fraziars, TE Kemore Gamble, etc. — and the ground game will likely improve, both because of experience at RB and OL and because new starting QB Emory Jones is an outstanding runner. Still, offensive regression is almost guaranteed, and the defense will have to pick up the slack to repeat in the SEC East.

Though Connelly is right that the offense will likely see diminishing returns just in terms of sheer production, it should again be the strength of the team. The Gators lose most of their playmakers from a year ago, but they have a stable of talent to replace those players with. The running back room is also one of the most talented in college football and paired with Jones, the rushing game should improve.

However, the major caveat here is the offensive line. Last season, it was good enough to give Trask time in the pocket but it could not create holes in the running game at all. There has been a wide assumption that Florida will be a much more run-oriented team this season, but that will only be possible if the offensive line improves considerably, something that’s far from a guarantee.

After losing arguably the best player on the O-line, center Brett Heggie, the unit enters the 2021 season with a lot of question marks, perhaps more than any other position group on the team. But as a whole, the defense is still much more concerning. It’s what held UF back in 2020, and it’s what’s giving Connelly pause now.

Does Todd Grantham have the answers? The veteran defensive coordinator keeps his approach simple: leverage you behind schedule, then destroy your quarterback. His tendencies are predictable, but when he’s got the pieces it doesn’t matter — UF ranked 17th in defensive SP+ in 2018 and seventh in 2019. In 2020, the Gators fell to 33rd. They allowed a decent 21 points per game against teams ranked 50th or worse in SP+ and 41 against teams better than that. They still rushed the passer well (22nd in sack rate), but good opponents were never off-schedule. Mullen attempted to address run issues by bringing in beefy tackle transfers DaQuan Newkirk (Auburn) and Antonio Shelton (Penn State); a linebacking corps led by Brenton Cox Jr. and Ventrell Miller could be great with help up front, but the secondary replaces four of last year’s top six. Corners Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill are keepers, but the safeties are as unproven as the tackles.

Florida returns a ton of talent on defense, and it has a number of young players expected to take on a bigger role this season. However, it still remains a major uncertainty, and the Gators’ defense has only regressed since Mullen’s first season in 2018.

Grantham may be in jeopardy with another bad from his side of the ball, but even with defensive concerns, UF could easily push for another double-digit win season. According to Connelly’s SP+ rankings (in which Florida is projected to finish 12th), the Gators will be heavy favorites in nine of their games and against every SEC East opponent except Georgia.

Games against the Bulldogs in Jacksonville and LSU in Baton Rouge are considered relative tossups, though Florida has the edge against the Tigers (59%), but not against the Bulldogs (43%). Against Alabama, Connelly expects UF to be heavy underdogs, giving it only a 34% chance at victory.

The Gators certainly have some questions to answer during the 2021 season, and any overly positive projection on a team with so much turnover requires a good deal of wishcasting. But Florida remains a very talented team, and Mullen has proven that if nothing else, he can coach a productive offense.

