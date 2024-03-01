SEC dominating the upper half of this week's Bracketology predicting the NCAA men's tournament

Alabama guard Aaron Estrada (55) moves the ball against Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (2) during their game in January at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The SEC has seven teams in our updated 68-team men’s tournament field, tied with the Big Ten for the second-most of any conference behind the nine from the Big 12.

But it’s where those teams fall in our seeding that’s impressive. Of those seven teams, six are ranked no lower than a No. 6, led by No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers stay on the No. 1 line after rallying late to get past Auburn for a fifth win in a row.

Behind Tennessee is No. 3 Alabama, the No. 5 Tigers, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Florida, No. 6 South Carolina and No. 8 Mississippi State.

With nine wins in its last 11 games, Florida is one of the hottest teams in the Power Six. This stretch includes wins against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Auburn.

The total number of SEC teams has dropped by two with the disintegrating tournament odds for Mississippi and Texas A&M. The Rebels and Aggies have dropped three and five games in a row, respectively.

Last four in

Nebraska, Providence, Wake Forest, Seton Hall.

First four out

Colorado, Villanova, Oregon, Pittsburgh.

Next four out

Butler, Utah, Texas A&M, St. John's.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: SEC dominating NCAA Tournament field projection