SEC dominating top 25 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Following a sixth straight series loss, Florida is once again nowhere to be seen on the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but the Southeastern Conference is still being represented well inside the top 25.

The SEC quartet of Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M control the top spots in the Week 13 update to the rankings. Florida’s upcoming opponent and rival Georgia is ranked No. 8, giving the conference five of the first eight spots in the national rankings.

Mississippi State is the next SEC team on the list at No. 16, followed by No. 23 South Carolina and No. 24 Alabama — the Crimson Tide are tied with Oregon for the final slot on the rankings. Vanderbilt (34), LSU (1) and Ole Miss (1) all received votes in the poll.

Florida’s last appearance on the Coaches Poll came on April 8 at No. 18. The high mark of the year is No. 3 but that was in the preseason poll.

Florida is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who took over in 2008. Just one game over .500, the Gators must win the upcoming weekend series in Athens.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire