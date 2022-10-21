The SEC dominates the weekly Maxwell Award Honor Roll

It was a dominant week for on-the-field performances around college football, and in no place was there more dominance than the SEC. In fact, five of the seven selections this week for the Maxwell Award Honor Roll came from the SEC.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J. Last season, the Maxwell Award winner was Bryce Young of Alabama. The Bednarik Award went to Jordan Davis of Georgia.

Yep, two SEC programs.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Talk about a massive impact from Hyatt, who had six catches for 207 yards in the Volunteers upset of Alabama over the weekend. Five of those receptions were touchdown catches for Hyatt, who was named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week.

QB Cam Rising, Utah

CAJONES Cam Rising gives @Utah_Football the lead with under a minute to go pic.twitter.com/cEXCyFTwMr — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) October 16, 2022

With his arm (415 passing yards and two touchdowns) and his legs (60 rushing yards and three touchdowns), Rising put together one of the best performances of the weekend in an upset of USC. Rising has been quietly solid this season for Utah but this breakout performance is a huge boost as Utah’s Pac-12 hopes have been re-ignited following this weekend’s win.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker had a special moment with his mom after the #Vols stunning win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. #GoVols Final: https://t.co/CTMfgbRGzc pic.twitter.com/oChWvrUUdM — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) October 16, 2022

Much like his teammate Hyatt, it was a sparkling performance from Hooker in the win over Alabama. He had five touchdown passes – all to Hyatt, along with 385 passing yards on 21-of-30 passing.

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

QBs with the lowest turnover worthy play rates this season: 1. Dillon Gabriel: 0.5%

2. Jayden Daniels: 0.7%

3. DJ Uiagalelei: 1.2%

3. Michael Penix Jr: 1.2% pic.twitter.com/WidYdKZBIq — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 21, 2022

Florida was unable to contain Daniels this past weekend as the junior quarterback completed nearly 72 percent of his passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 44 rushing yards on 14 attempts and three rushing touchdowns. At 5-2, LSU is on the verge of bowl eligibility in their first season under Brian Kelly and the play of Daniels is a huge reason why.

RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Chase Brown is now the first to 1,000 rushing yards this season BTW — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) October 15, 2022

Not many had Illinois with a winning record this year, let alone ranked at midseason. A huge reason why is the play of Brown, who had 233 yards of total offense (180 yards rushing) in the Illini’s 26-14 win over Minnesota. Brown runs consistently between the tackles but has shown some nice get-up once he reaches the second-level.

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

That dude KJ Jefferson is just different. pic.twitter.com/Tp3DLMqn1f — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 15, 2022

The Razorbacks looked strong over the weekend in a 52-35 win at BYU, a game where their junior quarterback looked impressive. He had 367 passing yards and five passing touchdowns as Arkansas snapped a two-game losing streak.

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young made this look way too easy. pic.twitter.com/HHDGaRoxl4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Despite it coming in a losing effort, Young sent out a reminder over the weekend that he is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Throwing for 455 yards, Young completed 35-of-52 passing attempts and had two touchdowns.

