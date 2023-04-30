The SEC dominated the 2023 NFL draft with 62 selections
The slogan for the Southeastern Conference is, “It just means more.” Teams from every other conference may ridicule and laugh at the slogan, but the reality of it is, it truly does mean more. The SEC leads every other conference in recruiting rankings out of high school, head-to-head matchups, and sending players to the NFL via the draft.
In 2023, the SEC once again led the NFL draft in terms of most picks by conference. This is a mind-boggling 17th year in a row that they have done it. Alabama and Georgia led the way with 10 draftees a piece, but Florida and LSU were both strongly represented with six themselves. Five of the picks in the top 10 of the draft were from the SEC: Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Anthony Richardson, Jalen Carter and Darnell Wright. The SEC had 62 players taken in the draft while the Big Ten was second with 55.
The conference sometimes gets a reputation for being top-heavy, which can be true in some cases. However, in this draft, 13 out of the 14 members of the conference had a player selected. The only school being Vanderbilt.
Most NFL Draft Picks by conference:
2023 – SEC
2022 – SEC
2021 – SEC
2020 – SEC
2019 – SEC
2018 – SEC
2017 – SEC
2016 – SEC
2015 – SEC
2014 – SEC
2013 – SEC
2012 – SEC
2011 – SEC
2010 – SEC
2009 – SEC
2008 – SEC
2007 – SEC
17 Years in a row for the @SEC. pic.twitter.com/RiTXca7LNv
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 29, 2023
More NFL Draft!
Bryce Young was always the reason the Carolina Panthers traded up
More NFL Draft!
WATCH: Bryce Young has emotional video call with former teammates
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.