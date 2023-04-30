The SEC dominated the 2023 NFL draft with 62 selections

The slogan for the Southeastern Conference is, “It just means more.” Teams from every other conference may ridicule and laugh at the slogan, but the reality of it is, it truly does mean more. The SEC leads every other conference in recruiting rankings out of high school, head-to-head matchups, and sending players to the NFL via the draft.

In 2023, the SEC once again led the NFL draft in terms of most picks by conference. This is a mind-boggling 17th year in a row that they have done it. Alabama and Georgia led the way with 10 draftees a piece, but Florida and LSU were both strongly represented with six themselves. Five of the picks in the top 10 of the draft were from the SEC: Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Anthony Richardson, Jalen Carter and Darnell Wright. The SEC had 62 players taken in the draft while the Big Ten was second with 55.

The conference sometimes gets a reputation for being top-heavy, which can be true in some cases. However, in this draft, 13 out of the 14 members of the conference had a player selected. The only school being Vanderbilt.

Most NFL Draft Picks by conference: 2023 – SEC

2022 – SEC

2021 – SEC

2020 – SEC

2019 – SEC

2018 – SEC

2017 – SEC

2016 – SEC

2015 – SEC

2014 – SEC

2013 – SEC

2012 – SEC

2011 – SEC

2010 – SEC

2009 – SEC

2008 – SEC

2007 – SEC 17 Years in a row for the @SEC. pic.twitter.com/RiTXca7LNv — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 29, 2023

Bryce Young was always the reason the Carolina Panthers traded up

WATCH: Bryce Young has emotional video call with former teammates

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire