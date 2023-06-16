SEC divisions are nearly dead, and I won't miss them much. The 2024 schedule is a hit

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

The SEC made it official at its spring meetings two weeks ago, but reality got hammered home Wednesday night: The East and West divisions are dead after this season.

See the 2024 SEC football schedule for verification.

Opponents for each team were unveiled Wednesday, and in some cases, you had to squint for evidence that divisions ever existed.

Alabama will play just two SEC West opponents in 2024: Auburn and LSU. The rest of its conference schedule will include Oklahoma and five SEC East teams.

On the flip side, Missouri will play two East opponents, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, amid a schedule laden with West teams, plus OU. Makes sense. The Tigers were a geographic outlier in the East anyway.

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs for a touchdown against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 26, 2020.

Some other East-West observations:

Auburn will play only three West opponents: Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Florida will play three East opponents – Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee – while maintaining its rivalry with the West's LSU.

Georgia also will play Kentucky and Tennessee, plus Florida, and maintain its rivalry with Auburn amid a West-heavy slate.

Ole Miss will greet Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina from the East, while Mississippi State gets Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee.

South Carolina will maintain three games against the East but won't play Georgia, Tennessee or Florida – arguably its three biggest SEC rivals.

Tennessee's assigned schedule is perhaps the most familiar. The Vols' eight-pack includes five rivals they annually face: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

LSU also got the familiar fare of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Unfortunately, the LSU-Texas series will have to wait until 2025. I could see that matchup bubbling into a rivalry.

Overall, I stamp my approval on these schedule alignments.

Standard grumblings about fairness and balance aside, the SEC made a strong effort in preserving rivalries and sprinkled in some fun matchups that aren't part of the docket to which we're accustomed.

While it stinks for the Big 12, I'm already liking this idea of Oklahoma and Texas competing in an SEC, sans divisions.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: SEC divisions are nearly dead. I won't miss them much. 2024 schedule is a hit