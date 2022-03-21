The SEC’s disastrous NCAA Tournament showing | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the SEC’s terrible showing in the NCAA Tournament highlighted by Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee losing to double-digit seeds on the first weekend.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: I think we spent a lot of time this year on the SEC talking up Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn. And they want to combine two and three.

PAT FORDE: Not--

DAN WETZEL: Kentucky with the disastrous loss to St. Peter's.

PAT FORDE: Worst loss in school history. But who's counting?

DAN WETZEL: It's the worst loss in school history.

PAT FORDE: From 9 and 16 last year to losing to St. Pete this year.

DAN WETZEL: Not good. Not good. Enormous pressure now on John Calipari next year.

PAT FORDE: Yep.

DAN WETZEL: It's like, you-- I mean, because this was the team that was pretty likable and played pretty well. And again, I thought they would do fine. And if they could have just survived that, they very well might have. I thought the best joke was Kentucky so adamant about not playing Murray State that they decided to lose, threw the game. But otherwise, they're sitting in the Sweet 16 with Purdue and Baylor is gone. And this was their year and they get it done. If I'm Calipari next year, it's almost Final Four or I don't know what. I mean, it's--

PAT FORDE: It's--

DAN WETZEL: It's hard to get a better-- it's hard to get a coach that can handle Kentucky like he can, the enormity. But you can't have these two seasons at Kentucky.

PAT FORDE: No. And that's-- look, the premise when he got there, it was going to be the ultimate recruiting monster. And then that was just going to churn out championships. We're now at 10 years and counting without a national championship. We're now at seven years and counting without a Final Four. They had a very good team in 2020. They might have been a Final Four team if the pandemic hadn't wiped out that team. They've had some other good teams. But Kentucky, the standard is not, hey, let's go to the Sweet 16. The standard is, let's go to the Final Four and let's win championships.

And John Calipari's declining returns have been noticed within the state. Let's just say that.

DAN WETZEL: Oh yeah. And he goes with that. That's actually why he's good for the job is that he doesn't shy away from that.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: He's not-- I think I saw Chris Holtmann talking the other day or after they lost to Villanova. It's hard to win games in this tournament. Dude, you're Ohio State. I don't want to hear it.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. You have the advantages. Use the advantages.

DAN WETZEL: You're Ohio State. You got to make some Sweet-- that's the one thing Calipari does that I think has always been best-- he's not sitting there going, oh you guys just want to-- it's like, no. This is unacceptable. But it's still unacceptable. So next year, I mean, next year is just there can be no-- they need a good regular season and they need to win in March. I mean, they just this-- I would say, Final Four, anything other than a Final Four next year is problematic for Calipari.

That's a great win for Jim Larranaga and Miami.

PAT FORDE: It's huge. Huge.

DAN WETZEL: Rebound and hopefully go for it. I saw he got an extension.

PAT FORDE: Man, they were so fearless against Auburn. They were like, yeah, Auburn. You may have two first round draft picks and a bunch of other super athletes. We're good too and we're athletic. And we're just going to go with you and see how it turns out. And they embarrassed Auburn. Auburn quit at the end of the game. That was really an embarrassing last four or five minutes I thought for Auburn for a team that had been that good to just give up. And they just gave up layup after layup, fast break after fast break, took terrible shots. So kudos though to Miami and Jim Larranaga who's been a very good coach for a very long time.

DAN WETZEL: I think you had the best point about Auburn. The NCAA basketball tournament was not held in Auburn.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: If it had been, they were really good at Auburn and not so good-- all right, Sully. Your turn in the woodshed.

PAT FORDE: Michigan was was no ordinary 11 seed. But I mean, Tennessee, this was supposed to be the year, right? They had the breakthrough by winning the SEC tournament for the first time since 1979. And there's just no carryover here. And yes, the Rick Barnes record in March is problematic, extremely problematic. That guy has had some great teams that have flamed out almost always in this round, the second round. I mean, he's had some brutal losses.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, you said sometimes this happens in the-- it always happens with Rick Barnes.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: It's the 2003 Texas Final Four team with TJ Ford.

PAT FORDE: Love TJ Ford.

DAN WETZEL: And then they hasn't gotten past-- he has a-- one since then, he has one sweet-- two Sweet 16s, two elite eights.

PAT FORDE: Well, isn't--

DAN WETZEL: Everything else--

PAT FORDE: Tim Floyd who just whipped the ass of the Kevin Durant team?

DAN WETZEL: Kevin Durant's team. I mean, he's had tons of players. So next February when you're all getting excited, Sully--

PAT FORDE: Yup. Keep been in check just a little bit because you know what could be coming.

DAN WETZEL: I don't know what happens, but that was a disaster.