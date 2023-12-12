SEC confirms Texas Longhorns football will host Georgia in 2024 conference game

Although the official SEC football schedules for the 2024 season won’t be released until Wednesday, the conference confirmed on Monday night that Texas will host Georgia Oct. 19.

The Circuit of the Americas will host the Formula 1 US Grand Prix the same weekend.

One of next season’s marquee matchups in the SEC, the game will feature a team that finished No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff in Texas and a Georgia squad that finished No. 6 in the CFP rankings. Texas will face No. 2 Washington in a national semifinal Jan. 1 in New Orleans’ Sugar Bowl while Georgia will play No. 5 Florida State in Miami's Orange Bowl Dec. 30.

More: Who is Texas' next Heisman Trophy finalist? We think he's on this roster | Bohls, Golden

Texas holds a 4-1 all-time edge over Georgia, including a 28-21 win in the 2018 Sugar Bowl in the last meeting between the teams.

The complete SEC football schedule with dates for all the games will be presented in a two-hour show on ESPN and the SEC Network Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The conference had revealed each school’s home and road conference wins without dates this past summer, and ESPN reported in late November that Texas will revive its conference rivalry with Arkansas on the road Nov. 16, host Georgia Oct. 19 and visit Texas A&M Nov. 30.

Texas will join the SEC July 1 after 28 years in the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: SEC confirms Texas Longhorns football will host Georgia in 2024