SEC all-conference football team: Offense, defense, special teams selections for 2023

The SEC All-conference teams and awards were released Tuesday, honoring the best individual performances in the conference.

The first and second teams feature plenty of familiar names, including Heisman Trophy finalist Jayden Daniels, star receivers Malik Nabers and Luther Burden III and tight end Brock Bowers. On defense are standouts Edgerrin Cooper, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner.

The depth of the conference shines through, with standout players such as Kentucky's Ray Davis being semi-surprising second-team picks.

Also of note, Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz was featured as SEC Coach of the Year after he led the Tigers to a 10-2 (6-2 SEC) record.

Here's a look at the full first- and second-team all-conference selections for the SEC, along with conference awards:

SEC all-conference football team 2023

* Indicates tie in the voting (not broken)

First-team offense

First-team defense

First-team special teams

Place Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama

Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

Return Specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Kickoff Specialist: Cam Little, Arkansas

Long Snapper: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Long Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second-team offense

Second-team defense

Second-team special teams

Place Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Punter: James Burnip, Alabama*

Punter : Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

Return Specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Kickoff Specialist: Will Reichard, Alabama

Long Snapper: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SEC Awards

The SEC named award-winners as well, with Daniels leading the pack as the quarterback of the year.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Special Teams Player of the Year: Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Freshman of the Year: Caleb Downs, CB, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

