SEC all-conference football team: Offense, defense, special teams selections for 2023
The SEC All-conference teams and awards were released Tuesday, honoring the best individual performances in the conference.
The first and second teams feature plenty of familiar names, including Heisman Trophy finalist Jayden Daniels, star receivers Malik Nabers and Luther Burden III and tight end Brock Bowers. On defense are standouts Edgerrin Cooper, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner.
The depth of the conference shines through, with standout players such as Kentucky's Ray Davis being semi-surprising second-team picks.
Also of note, Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz was featured as SEC Coach of the Year after he led the Tigers to a 10-2 (6-2 SEC) record.
Here's a look at the full first- and second-team all-conference selections for the SEC, along with conference awards:
SEC all-conference football team 2023
* Indicates tie in the voting (not broken)
First-team offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: JC Latham, Alabama
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
OL: Will Campbell, LSU
OL: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
All-Purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
First-team defense
DL: Darius Robinson, Missouri
DL: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB: Caleb Downs, Alabama*
DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
First-team special teams
Place Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama
Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Return Specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Kickoff Specialist: Cam Little, Arkansas
Long Snapper: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Long Snapper: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second-team offense
QB: Carson Beck, Georgia
RB: Ray Davis, Kentucky
RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR: Brian Thomas, LSU
WR: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE: Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE: Trey Knox, South Carolina*
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL: Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL: Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL: Emery Jones, LSU
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C: Eli Cox, Kentucky
All-Purpose: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Second-team defense
DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL: Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB: Harold Perkins, LSU
LB: Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Second-team special teams
Place Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Punter: James Burnip, Alabama*
Punter: Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
Return Specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Kickoff Specialist: Will Reichard, Alabama
Long Snapper: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
SEC Awards
The SEC named award-winners as well, with Daniels leading the pack as the quarterback of the year.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama
Special Teams Player of the Year: Will Reichard, K, Alabama
Freshman of the Year: Caleb Downs, CB, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri
Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
