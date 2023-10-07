SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks about transition process for OU, Texas
No state does football quite like Texas, and the SEC has long coveted its massive television markets, its growing population, its Fortune 500 companies and, of course, its endless stream of top recruits.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Cowboys vs. Niners is one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it came to a head 23 years ago when George Teague laid out Terrell Owens.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Ball was in the best stretch of his young career when his knee gave out. He showed up in full uniform to media day vowing to return.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
It's the most glorious time of the year for baseball fans.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.