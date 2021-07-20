SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: Six of 14 football teams have reached 80% COVID-19 vaccine rate threshold

HOOVER, Ala. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at 2021 SEC Media Days on Monday that six of the 14 football teams in the conference have reached the 80% COVID-19 vaccination threshold.

He declined to specify which ones, though.

Right now, roster minimums to be able to play still exist similar to this past season, Sankey said. But unlike last year, Sankey has identified for consideration removing roster minimums.

"That means your team needs to be healthy to compete," Sankey said. "If not, that game won't be rescheduled. And thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point."

That's not a policy as of now, only something that is being considered.

"What you see are the bookends now for decision-making," Sankey said. "We've not built in (to the league schedule) the kind of time we did last year, particularly at the end of the season, to accommodate disruption. And unless we're going to do that, our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled, which is why embedded in my remarks is the vaccination motivation."

Sankey also said the SEC has administered about 350,000 COVID-19 tests since play restarted last year. 340,000 of those were lab-based polymerase chain reaction tests and 10,000 rapid antigen tests.

Florida coach Dan Mullen declined to identify the percentage of vaccinated players on his roster. He said the Gators have a "pretty high number of vaccinated players."

