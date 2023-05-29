SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says new schedule plans ‘could be’ decided at spring meetings

When the SEC stakeholders get together in Destin, Florida, for the league’s annual spring meetings, one of the hottest topics of conversation will be the league’s scheduling format.

The conference is set to add Oklahoma and Texas to its ranks in 2024, and that will alter its structure considerably. It will almost certainly mean the end of the current division setup and scheduling format, opening the opportunity for the SEC to move from an eight to a nine-game conference slate.

Though SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was hesitant to make any promises, he said a decision could be reached in Destin this week, according to On3’s Sam Gillenwater.

“(It) could be. We’re poised. Last year, I said we were poised to make a decision and then we did not,” Sankey said. “We’ve got an early entry date now for Oklahoma and Texas; so that creates some adjustments. (We’re) also thinking about the expansion of the College Football Playoff. Non-conference scheduling (is) in there, how we smooth the entry from repeat site type games. So there’s a lot to talk through.” “Yeah, we could make a decision,” added Sankey. “And we’ll keep the ratings high and say stay tuned to the Finebaum Show everyday.”

Only time will tell which model the league ultimately chooses to go with, though it will likely be some sort of pod-based system. Perhaps we may have some more clarity by the end of the week.

