SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey pushes for national legislation on NIL | College Football Enquirer

DAN WETZEL: Think he talked about it today. What should happen with NIL and what politicians' role in? Quote, "we've seen a number of state laws enacted that bar associations-- the NCAA or conferences, including the Southeastern Conference-- from enforcing policies." In other words, the states haven't been active in forcing their NIL laws. Now states are preventing the NCAA or conferences from adopting and enforcing reasonable name, image, and likeness standards. OK? So they're basically saying that the NCAA can't enforce its own rules.

And I agree with them. This is ridiculous. The NCAA is a voluntary organization that you join. And if you go and join the NCAA or you join the SEC, you sit around and you make your own rules like any organization. Could be the garden club, it could be a country club, it could be a church, it could be whatever-- your local Friday night poker group. And it's say, if somebody doesn't show up five weeks in a row, they're no longer in the club, right?

PAT FORDE: Yep.

DAN WETZEL: You can't have a state law going, no, you can't throw anyone out of the poker game. It's like, this is just a-- this is just a group of people that get together voluntarily and want to do their thing, and now we have state laws. This is the government interfering in the personal decisions of individuals and individual entities. It is over-- government overreach to the nth degree, and it's all done because everybody hates the NCAA. But the NCAA is the schools.

PAT FORDE: Right. Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: I don't like this. This-- the attorney general should not be involved in this, as funny as it is.

PAT FORDE: That's the thing, and that's the problem. And like, I guess I agree with Sankey here, like 85%, is that there's three tracks, basically, we're looking at here with NIL-- national uniform legislation, state by state self-interested hodgepodge, or no regulation, right? So his alternative-- national legislation. Congress, let's go. But Congress isn't going to go there, are they? What's the chances of a national legislation on this?

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah, I think the chances of it happening this year, which Congress goes on their annual summer recess starting the first-- I believe it's the first week of August and is out for about a month.

DAN WETZEL: Well, they've been working hard.

ROSS DELLENGER: And so over the next-- yeah. Over the next two to three weeks, over the next two to three weeks, bill-- this is a huge time for proposals to drop. And I think we are going to see some bills, some more Senate bills, NIL bills, be proposed over the next two to three weeks, maybe, because it's a really critical time for it to happen. I think we could have as many as three Senate bills come to life here. But I don't know that any of them will move through the legislative system quickly.