SEC commissioner Greg Sankey doesn’t want to cut non-revenue sports following court settlement about paying athletes

Just a few years into the NIL era, the rules regarding the compensation of college athletes look to be changing once again.

After a settlement last week that paved the way for schools to pay players directly — paying around $20 million to players annually if the schools opt in — many have questioned what the consequences of that decision could be for other sports, such as Olympic and other non-revenue sports.

While much is yet to be determined, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addressed those concerns, saying that he has no desire to see those sports cut.

“That’s not what we want,” Sankey said on the SEC Network baseball tournament broadcast, per On3. “But there are difficult decisions out there.

“I just talked about softball today. All through the day, we’ve got SEC teams playing. We want that to continue. We’re about to see track and field national championships in Oregon that will then feed into the national championships that determine our Olympic team. We want to support the Olympic movement.”

While those words may be somewhat reassuring, it remains unclear what the downstream effects of this week’s settlement will be.

