SEC commissioner Greg Sankey comments on Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey spoke with the media ahead of the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Sankey commented on Georgia Bullldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit against Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and others.

“I’m not a fan of lawsuits,” said Sankey. “That’s what I think. It’s not the only lawsuit involving a coach in the last year. It won’t be the last. We have a legal system and people have a right to pursue whatever they view as grievances.”

The landscape of college athletics is rapidly changing in the conference realignment, name, image and likeness and transfer portal era. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart reportedly approved of Rashada’s lawsuit. It will be interesting to see how the lawsuit unfolds in the legal system.

Another major topic of discussion for Greg Sankey at the SEC spring meetings is availability reports. Teams in the SEC are notoriously murky at discussing injuries. The conference could pursue a more uniform system in the future, so teams don’t try to gain an advantage by avoiding disclosing injuries.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire