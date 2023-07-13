SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028

The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028 on Thursday, according to the press release.

Sankey, who is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015, will serve a double-digit year tenure if all goes to plan. The SEC did not disclose the terms of the contract extension in its official release.

Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams as NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair. Additionally, the conference will expand to add the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in 2024 and while also finalizing a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball broadcasts.

The commissioner expressed gratitude for the support and confidence and said he seeks to sustain the conference’s success and “fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition.”

The University of Alabama and SEC president Stuart Bell credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard.

The conference brought home eight national titles last season, including the Georgia Bulldogs repeating as College Football Playoff champion and the LSU Tigers winning the women’s basketball and baseball championships. The conference has won 48 total national titles during Sankey’s tenure.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire