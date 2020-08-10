The Big Ten appears ready to cancel the 2020 season. The SEC is not.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted Monday afternoon not long after reports surfaced of the Big Ten’s expected decision. For now, the SEC is staying the course.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey tweeted. “@SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a [football] season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day.”

The SEC recently announced its conference-only schedule, so for now, it’s still a go.

The other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 — have not yet made any announcement.

SEC commissioner calls for patience but admits “concerns remain” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk