SEC college basketball rankings: Teams in preseason Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

Will the 2023-24 college basketball be another bloodbath in the the SEC? It's certainly shaping up to be that way based off preseason men's basketball rankings released on Monday.

The SEC starts the year with just one team ranked in the top ten, but has five teams ranked in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP, respectively. Eric Musselman's Arkansas team is the second-highest-ranked team out of the conference, rank 14th in both polls.

The conference's top three teams in 2022-23 — Alabama, Texas A&M and Kentucky — all feature in the rankings as well. Four more teams (Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri) also received votes in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

REQUIRED READING: Kentucky basketball to begin season with lowest preseason ranking of John Calipari era

Here's a look at how the SEC as a whole stacks up in the 2023-24 men's basketball preseason rankings:

SEC college basketball preseason rankings

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Kansas (28-8 in 2022-23) Purdue (29-6) Duke (27-9) Michigan State (21-13) UConn (31-8) Houston (33-4) Marquette (29-7) Creighton (24-13) Florida Atlantic (35-4) Tennessee (25-11) Arizona (28-7) Gonzaga (31-6) Miami (29-8) Arkansas (22-14) San Diego State (32-7) Kentucky (22-12) Baylor (23-11) Texas (29-9) Texas A&M (25-10) Villanova (17-17) North Carolina (20-13) USC (22-11) Saint Mary's (27-8) Alabama (31-6) UCLA (31-6)

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John's (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.

REQUIRED READING: What Rick Barnes is saying about Tennessee's newcomers should delight Vols fans | Estes

AP Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Kansas (28-8 in 2022-23) Duke (27-9) Purdue (29-6) Michigan State (21-13) Marquette (29-7) UConn (31-8) Houston (33-4) Creighton (24-13) Tennessee (25-11) Florida Atlantic (35-4) Gonzaga (31-6) Arizona (28-7) Miami (29-8) Arkansas (22-14) Texas A&M (25-10) Kentucky (22-12) San Diego State (32-7) Texas (29-9) North Carolina (20-13) Baylor (23-11) USC (22-11) Villanova (17-17) Saint Mary's (27-8) Alabama (31-6) Illinois (20-13)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi State 20, Kansas State 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, College of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College basketball rankings: SEC in coaches poll, AP Top 25