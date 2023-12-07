SEC coaches tab Jayden Daniels as league’s Offensive Player of the Year

Jayden Daniels is likely going to hear his name announced as the next to join the fraternity of Heisman Trophy winners on Saturday, but in the meantime, he’s still picking up some hardware.

Daniels was tabbed on Wednesday by league coaches as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Daniels has already been named the national and SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the AP in addition to winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and being named a unanimous First Team All-SEC selection.

He becomes the second LSU player after Joe Burrow to be named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year after the award split into recognition for both sides of the ball in 2003. Prior to that, LSU had five SEC Player of the Year winners including Billy Cannon, who won it twice in 1959 and 1960.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is the Associated Press SEC Offensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/38DnIAaVMt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2023

Daniels’ special season has put him in rare territory for an LSU quarterback, and a Heisman win would just be the cherry on top.

