SEC coaches, Rick Pitino, and more rip conference realignment

The student athlete is the clear loser of conference realignment. Conferences, specifically the Big 12 and Big Ten, will have unreasonable geographic footprints.

The large geographic footprints can be justified some in football, where teams may play only four or five road games in a season. However, the additional travel will be a considerable burden on the student athlete in most other sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, and volleyball.

Ultimately, conference expansion and realignment is happening because of money. Colleges are looking for better TV deals and don’t care if it impacts the well-being of student athletes or ends traditional rivalries.

The SEC is adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2024, but has stayed out of much of 2023’s realignment chaos. That did not stop prominent SEC football head coaches Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, and Eli Drinkwitz from speaking out against recent conference realignment.

It is hard to imagine Washington becoming rivals with Rutgers in the new Big Ten. The loss of Pac-12 rivalries will certainly hurt college football and other sports.

Football makes the most money and drives revenue, but expenses due to increased travel and, more importantly, the well-being of the student athlete has to be taken into account.

School are picking money over student athletes

Jordan Acker is a regent at the University of Michigan.

Media deals and money are running the expansion

