SEC coaches, Rick Pitino, and more rip conference realignment

The student athlete is the clear loser of conference realignment. Conferences, specifically the Big 12 and Big Ten, will have unreasonable geographic footprints.

The large geographic footprints can be justified some in football, where teams may play only four or five road games in a season. However, the additional travel will be a considerable burden on the student athlete in most other sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, and volleyball.

Ultimately, conference expansion and realignment is happening because of money. Colleges are looking for better TV deals and don’t care if it impacts the well-being of student athletes or ends traditional rivalries.

The SEC is adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2024, but has stayed out of much of 2023’s realignment chaos. That did not stop prominent SEC football head coaches Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, and Eli Drinkwitz from speaking out against recent conference realignment.

Nick Saban is unhappy with the loss of traditions

Nick Saban asked for a reaction to recent conference realignment news: “There’s a lot of traditions that we have had for a long time in college football… and some of those traditions are going to get sort of pushed to the wayside.” “It’s sad.” pic.twitter.com/M2ruhbrwux — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 6, 2023

It is hard to imagine Washington becoming rivals with Rutgers in the new Big Ten. The loss of Pac-12 rivalries will certainly hurt college football and other sports.

Eli Drinkwitz highlights the cost for the student athletes

"We're talking about a football decision they based off football, but what about softball and baseball who have to travel cross country? Did we ask about the cost to them?" Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz sounds off on conference realignment 🗣️pic.twitter.com/2HNSWBmGTh — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 6, 2023

Rick Pitino brings up good point on travel

Doesn't it make more sense for football to break away to separate leagues and allow the rest of the sports to compete regionally? Rivalries remain n minor sports don't spend half their day looking for bad food at airport restaurants!!! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) August 6, 2023

Football makes the most money and drives revenue, but expenses due to increased travel and, more importantly, the well-being of the student athlete has to be taken into account.

Lane Kiffin agrees with Eli Drinkwitz

It’s all just really sad!! So much tradition and rivalries all gone. How are fans and players families in ALL of the sports going to get to these games?? This is good for these student athletes and their mental health?? Anyone ask them?? I hear you Drink https://t.co/VOJN9i98cv — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 7, 2023

School are picking money over student athletes

It's utterly indefensible on any other grounds. FACT: It will take less time for our student athletes in non-chartered travel to go from Ann Arbor to London than it will to Eugene. Should we consider adding University College London to add another TV window? (Dont give any ideas) — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) August 6, 2023

Jordan Acker is a regent at the University of Michigan.

Jordan Acker does not like the travel implications

Instead, they run around finding minor violations while ignoring the VERY real impact that a weeknight competition in Seattle would have on student athletes with classes in College Park. — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) August 6, 2023

University of Michigan regent continues to criticize NCAA

Instead, it sits around policing minor violations while 115 year old conferences are simply blown up. — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) August 6, 2023

Wolverines Wire has full coverage of Acker's thoughts on conference expansion

Media deals and money are running the expansion

The line from today I can't stop thinking about isn't surprising, but resonates and confirms how we got here. Was from a high-level source at a Big Ten school, about the league's lead media partner and its role in the latest expansion. "They are running the conference." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire