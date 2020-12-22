SEC coaches name DeVonta Smith offensive player of year

  • Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates victory against Florida after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Alabama won 52-46. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) runs out of the pocket against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates victory against Florida after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Alabama won 52-46. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) runs out of the pocket against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.

Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.

Georgia punter Jake Camarda is special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak are co-freshmen of the year.

Jones was named the top scholar-athlete and first-team All-SEC quarterback.

Alabama had nine first-team All-SEC selections while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each.

The league's coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players.

