Which SEC coaches are on the ‘hot seat’ ahead of the 2023 season?

As July turns to its second half, “hot seat” chatter is beginning to heat up.

Many coaches across the country are in great spots to return to take their respective programs to conference championships, while just as many are hoping for an eight-win season in order to keep their job.

For the first time in what seems like an eternity, an Auburn head coach is not amongst the dreaded hot seat chatter. ,

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd recently graded each FBS head coach by tiers in regard to their hot seat status. For the most part, the SEC is mostly free of hot seat talk, but there are a few that need to have their best seasons yet in order to cool their seats.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at where each SEC head coach stands on Dodd’s College Football Hot Seat rankings.

Nick Saban- Untouchable

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

It would take an astronomical situation for Nick Saban to leave Alabama against his will. Since taking over the program in 2007, Saban has led Alabama to 194 wins and six national championships.

For more Alabama football news, visit Roll Tide Wire.

Sam Pittman- Safe and secure

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Pittman is also another coach that is in good standing with his current program. He led Arkansas to a nine-win campaign in 2021, which ended with an Outback Bowl win. After falling to 7-6 last season, he will have a new offensive coordinator to mesh with his top offensive weapons. Expect another good season for the Razorbacks.

Advertisement

For more Arkansas football news, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Hugh Freeze- Safe and secure

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics

Freeze will be under pressure this season to bring some life into the Auburn program which has been on a downturn over the last two seasons. He is already making a statement in the transfer portal and is building Auburn’s reputation back to a respectable one on the recruiting trail.

Billy Napier- Safe and secure

Gainesville Sun

Napier had an expected down season in his first year in Gainesville, and it could be setting up for another middle-of-the-road finish this season. He is winning on the recruiting trail, however, as the Gators currently trail just Georgia in 2024 SEC recruiting rankings. The future is bright under Napier’s leadership.

Advertisement

For more Florida football news, visit Gators Wire.

Kirby Smart- Untouchable

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart continues to prove why he was a home run hire at his alma mater. Smart has taken the Bulldogs to 10-win seasons in all but two years since 2016 and has led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships.

For more Georgia football news, visit UGA Wire.

Mark Stoops- All good for now

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Stoops has done an extraordinary job as the head coach of the Wildcats. He has led Kentucky to 66 wins in 10 seasons and has two 10-win and seven bowl campaigns under his belt. His status as “safe for now” must rely on how his team performs with Devin Leary behind center, because he should be in the “safe and secure” bracket.

Brian Kelly- Untouchable

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly solidified his “untouchable” status by defeating Alabama last season, and he has a great chance to beat the Crimson Tide again this season en route to another SEC West title.

Advertisement

For more LSU football news, check out LSU Tigers Wire.

Zach Arnett- All good for now

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett was considered to be an attractive option for a head coaching position last season. Due to unfortunate circumstances in which former head coach Mike Leach passed away, Arnett has a chance to lead a program for the first time in his career. I would expect that he will have a long leash to begin with.

Eli Drinkwitz- Pressure is mounting

Madeline Carter/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drinkwitz enters his fourth season at Missouri with plenty of pressure. He has failed to win more than six games in each of his three previous seasons and is 0-2 in bowl games.

Lane Kiffin- All good for now

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After flirting with Auburn last season, Kiffin was given a contract extension in order for him to continue leading the Ole Miss program. With big contracts come big expectations. Ole Miss expects Kiffin to compete with Alabama and LSU in the SEC West, and failed expectations could change their tune on how they feel about him.

Shane Beamer- Safe and secure

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Shane Beamer campaign at South Carolina got off to a great start as he led the Gamecocks to a seven-win season and a bowl win. He won eight games in 2023, which included a win over Tennessee. Outside of Georgia and Tennessee, South Carolina could be the team to watch in the SEC East.

Josh Heupel- Safe and secure

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee fans have waited a long time for their program to get back to the days of old with Phillip Fulmer. Josh Heupel is not there yet, but he is well on his way. Heupel led Tennessee to 11 wins in 2022, which is the first for the program since 2001. He also led Tennessee to a win over Alabama for the first time since 2006. I think all he needs now is an SEC crown, and he will move up to “untouchable” status.

Advertisement

For more Tennessee football news, visit Vols Wire.

Jimbo Fisher- Start improving now

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News

It took us this long to get here, but I think we all saw this one coming. Jimbo Fisher was given a hefty contract to turn the Texas A&M Aggies into an SEC power. He has yet to do so, as the Aggies have failed to win 10 games since his tenure began in 2018. He has three bowl wins under his belt, which is nice, but Texass A&M hasn’t gone bowling since 2020. The Aggies have high expectations again this season, and Fisher will need to deliver.

For more Texas A&M football news, visit Aggies Wire.

Clark Lea- All good for now

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News

Clark Lea heads into his third season at his alma mater with confidence. He improved his win total from two wins to five and was one win away from taking the Commodores to a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Can Lea get Vanderbilt to that desired sixth win?

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire