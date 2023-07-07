SEC class of 2024 recruiting rankings after UGA’s hot start to July

The Georgia Bulldogs have the top ranked recruiting class in the SEC and the country in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Kirby Smart and Georgia are taking care of business on the recruiting trail earlier than usual this year.

One interesting note on the class of 2024 is that SEC signees will be the first ones to exclusively play in the expanded version conference that will feature Oklahoma and Texas. There will be no more SEC East and SEC West.

Georgia looks primed to win the nation’s recruiting crown for the class of 2024. Over the next several months, college football programs will try to secure elite talent before early signing day.

Looking in the SEC, Florida is off to a very strong start in the class of 2024, but can the Gators impress (and keep) commitments with a great 2023 regular season? We are skeptical.

The Alabama Crimson Tide usually start slowly in the recruiting process. However, Nick Saban and company consistently finish with a top recruiting class. True to form, the Crimson Tide have the nation’s No. 25 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Notably, only Ohio State has more commitments from five-star recruits than Alabama. At this point, it is more about the quality of the recruit than the quantity, but Missouri fans should be concerned with their start to the 2024 cycle.

Here’s where the college football recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 stand:

Missouri Tigers (No. 62 nationally)

Madeline Carter/USA TODAY Network

Total commitments: 10 (seven three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 87.02

Top commitment: four-star cornerback Cameron Keys (No. 307 overall)

All recruit and team rankings are per 247Sports.

Auburn Tigers (No. 50 nationally)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: nine (six four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.60

Top commitment: four-star quarterback Walker White (No. 129 overall)

Kentucky Wildcats (No. 48 nationally)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 13 (three four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.18

Top commitment: four-star quarterback Cutter Boley (No. 127 overall)

Oklahoma Sooners (No. 36 nationally)

Total commitments: 11 (six four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.00

Top commitment: four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney (No. 65 overall)

Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 35 nationally)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 19 (19 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 86.05

Top commitment: three-star athlete Markeis Barrett (No. 545 overall)

Texas Longhorns (No. 28 nationally)

The Oklahoman

Total commitments: 12 (seven four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.41

Top commitment: four-star running back Jerrick Gibosn (No. 39 overall)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 27 nationally)

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Total commitments: 15 (six four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.25

Top commitment: four-star receiver JJ Harrell (No. 161 overall)

Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 25 nationally)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 10 (three five-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 93.48

Top commitment: five-star defensive tackle Julian Sayin (No. 10 overall)

Ole Miss Rebels (No. 22 nationally)

Total commitments: 17 (12 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.21

Top commitment: four-star defensive tackle Kamron Beavers (No. 138 overall)

Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 20 nationally)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 14 (seven four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 89.61

Top commitment: four-star defensive tackle Charleston Collins (No. 102 overall)

South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 16 nationally)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 13 (eight four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.58

Top commitment: four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle (No. 53 overall)

Tennessee Volunteers (No. 12 nationally)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Total commitments: 15 (10 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.69

Top commitment: four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger (No. 79)

LSU Tigers (No. 10 nationally)

Total commitments: 18 (13 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.05

Top commitment: four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green (No. 60 overall)

Texas A&M Aggies (No. 9 nationally)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 16 (10 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.16

Top commitment: five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman (No. 11 overall)

Florida Gators (No. 3 nationally)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Total commitments: 17 (10 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.25

Top commitment: five-star quarterback DJ Lagway (No. 24 overall)

Georgia Bulldogs (No. 1 nationally)

Total commitments: 24 (three five-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 94.36

Top commitment: five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola (No. 1 overall)

