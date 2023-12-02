SEC Championship: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Alabama vs. Georgia

The 2023 SEC Championship is finally upon us as Nick Saban will lead the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide against Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

When the two SEC powerhouses square off in Atlanta, the entire country will be waiting on the outcome with bated breath to see if the Tide can end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak.

Can Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense outduel Carson Beck and Georgia, or will the Bulldogs prevail and mark one step closer to another national championship?

With the anticipation building, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Bulldogs!

How to watch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Georgia injury report

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brock Bowers, questionable

WR Rara Thomas, questionable

WR Fladd McConkey, questionable

OL Tate Ratledge, questionable

LB E.J. Lightsey, OUT

WR C.J. Smith, questionable

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, OUT

RB Branson Robinson, OUT

Alabama injury report

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jase McClellan, OUT

WR Ja’Corey Brooks, questionable

DB, Jaylen Key, questionable

Georgia players to watch

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

QB Carson Beck

RB Kendall Milton

TE Brock Bowers

DB Malaki Starks

DL Mykel Williams

DB Tykee Smith

Alabama players to watch

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

QB Jalen Milroe

RB Roydell Williams

WR Jermaine Burton

DL Justin Eboigbe

LB Deontae Lawson

DB Caleb Downs

More pre-game content

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

READ: Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Georgia

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire