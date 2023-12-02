Advertisement

SEC Championship: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Alabama vs. Georgia

The 2023 SEC Championship is finally upon us as Nick Saban will lead the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide against Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

When the two SEC powerhouses square off in Atlanta, the entire country will be waiting on the outcome with bated breath to see if the Tide can end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak.

Can Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense outduel Carson Beck and Georgia, or will the Bulldogs prevail and mark one step closer to another national championship?

With the anticipation building, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Bulldogs!

How to watch

  • Date: Dec. 2, 2023

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: CBS

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Georgia injury report

  • TE Brock Bowers, questionable

  • WR Rara Thomas, questionable

  • WR Fladd McConkey, questionable

  • OL Tate Ratledge, questionable

  • LB E.J. Lightsey, OUT

  • WR C.J. Smith, questionable

  • LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, OUT

  • RB Branson Robinson, OUT

Alabama injury report

  • RB Jase McClellan, OUT

  • WR Ja’Corey Brooks, questionable

  • DB, Jaylen Key, questionable

