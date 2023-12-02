SEC Championship: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Alabama vs. Georgia
The 2023 SEC Championship is finally upon us as Nick Saban will lead the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide against Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
When the two SEC powerhouses square off in Atlanta, the entire country will be waiting on the outcome with bated breath to see if the Tide can end the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak.
Can Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense outduel Carson Beck and Georgia, or will the Bulldogs prevail and mark one step closer to another national championship?
With the anticipation building, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Bulldogs!
How to watch
Date: Dec. 2, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Georgia injury report
TE Brock Bowers, questionable
WR Rara Thomas, questionable
WR Fladd McConkey, questionable
OL Tate Ratledge, questionable
LB E.J. Lightsey, OUT
WR C.J. Smith, questionable
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, OUT
RB Branson Robinson, OUT
Alabama injury report
RB Jase McClellan, OUT
WR Ja’Corey Brooks, questionable
DB, Jaylen Key, questionable
Georgia players to watch
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
TE Brock Bowers
DB Tykee Smith
Alabama players to watch
QB Jalen Milroe
DL Justin Eboigbe
LB Deontae Lawson
DB Caleb Downs
