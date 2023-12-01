SEC Championship preview and prediction from Georgia football expert

The SEC Championship has a long-standing of being one of the premier conference championship matchups and the 2023 version between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide is sure to deliver another epic matchup.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are currently riding a 29-game winning streak and are searching for a three-peat as national champions.

Nick Saban and the Tide will have the opportunity they normally do not have and that is to try and play the role of the spoiler while also moving closer to a birth in the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look at this week’s edition of “Behind Enemy Lines” with James Morgan of UGA Wire.

Georgia football fans are feeling it

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What is the confidence level of Georgia fans heading into Saturday’s matchup?

I would say that Georgia fans are confident because the team has 29 wins in a row, but beating a talented team like Alabama is never a guarantee. Georgia has played well in its biggest games of the season, so hopefully the Dawgs keep up that trend.

Is this a must win for the Bulldogs too?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Are UGA fans concerned that with a loss to Alabama, they may not get into the College Football Playoff?

Absolutely. This is pretty much a win and you’re in type of game for Georgia football. Georgia would probably need a lot of help if they lost and there haven’t been many upsets this season, so it is hard to count on that.

Watch out for these two

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

What Alabama player are you most concerned about?

I am not going to name any individual player, but I think Alabama’s combination of pass rushers (Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell) and cornerbacks (Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry) could really disrupt the Georgia offensive.

Strengths and weaknesses of this Georgia football team

Syndication: Online Athens

What is Georgia’s biggest weakness & strength?

Georgia’s biggest flaw is edge play. The Bulldogs have struggled to secure the edge in run defense at times this season, which is very uncharacteristic. Unlike Alabama, Georgia does not have edge rushers that will have their names called early in the 2024 NFL draft. Georgia’s biggest strength is along the offensive line. Georgia’s offensive line is experienced and deep. Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is the best player at his position in the country. Right tackle Amarius Mims is projected to be a first round pick.

Player to watch

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Which Georgia player should Alabama fans watch not named Brock Bowers?

I’ll go with All-SEC Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Starks, a true sophomore, and Javon Bullard form the best safety duo in the country. They will have to cover plays for longer than normal against Jalen Milroe, but Starks is more likely to force a critical turnover.

Prediction time

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction for the game?

I envision this being another classic game between Georgia and Alabama. I think Georgia will come out on top because the Bulldogs have a more consistent offense.

Georgia 30, Alabama 24

