SEC Championship Predictions: Who are the experts picking?

Alabama and Georgia square off in the SEC championship, which has become rather common place. In the last five matchups between these two, which include conference title games, national championships and regular season contests, the Crimson Tide have won four, through the Dawgs hold the most recent win.

The 2023 SEC title game serves as an extension of the College Football Playoff, as top-ranked Georgia looks to cement their position atop the rankings and No. 8 Alabama looks to make a last-chance push to make it in.

Experts, analysts and media members from across the country have weighed in on this game and made their picks.

SEC Championship Prediction Time Give me your prediction for Alabama vs. UGA My score prediction is Alabama beats UGA 35-24 and I will go with Jalen Milroe as the MVP, his mobility will be the difference in the game pic.twitter.com/bIRTzWsiYb — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 2, 2023

Prediction SEC Championship #8 Alabama 27

#1 Georgia 23 pic.twitter.com/lYYztBLBr8 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 29, 2023

All seven CBS Sports college football experts pick Georgia to win, but Dennis Dodd did pick Alabama to cover +6.

College football analyst Aaron Torres picks the Crimson Tide to win a close game, 24-22.

Nick Kelly, beat writer covering the Crimson Tide for the Tuscaloosa News, picks Alabama to win with a final score of 27-23.

SportsbookWire has Alabama winning with a finals score of 30-27 over the Bulldogs.

Sports Illustrated’s College Football’s HQ has Georgia winning by two possessions, 34-24.

All six experts from USA TODAY pick Georgia over Alabama in the conference title game.

