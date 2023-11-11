SEC championship matchup set: It's Georgia football vs. Alabama once again in Atlanta

Georgia football has one three-peat secured this season as SEC East champions.

The Bulldogs won their third straight division title and sixth in eight years under coach Kirby Smart on Saturday when Missouri routed Tennessee 36-7 in Columbia, Mo.

It’s Georgia vs. Alabama on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC champiosnhip.

The Bulldogs are seeking a third-straight national title.

More: Georgia football leader made 'one of biggest decisions of my life' while mourning teammate

More: Last game for 56-year old Georgia football press box. Details on changes coming in stadium

Alabama (9-1, 7-1) clinched the SEC West by beating Kentucky 49-21 Saturday in Lexington.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 in the SEC before playing Ole Miss Saturday night) will go up against the Crimson Tide for the first time since a 33-18 Georgia win in the national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. The teams met earlier that season in the SEC championship game when Alabama won 41-24.

This will be the sixth time Kirby Smart has gone up against Nick Saban who he worked for from 2007-15 at Alabama. Georgia lost the first four of those games and seven in a row total before that national title win.

It will be the fourth SEC championship matchup between the teams that have won five of the last eight national titles. Alabama beat Georgia in the conference title games in 2021, 2018 and 2012.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football will play Alabama in the SEC championship game again.