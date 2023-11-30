SEC Championship labeled ‘the most important’ conference title game

When it comes to games that have an impact on the College Football Playoff, look no further than the SEC championship. While this is the case just about every season, this year’s matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama is by far the most the most interesting.

The loss to Texas in Week 2, set the Crimson Tide back greatly, as they ultimately fell all the way down to No. 13 after the ugly Week 3 contest against USF on the road.

They have since been able to work their way back up the rankings to No. 8, but have been stuck there in all the CFP Committee rankings.

The Bulldogs have found their way back to the top spot after Ohio State briefly held onto the No. 1 rankings. Georgia is in the hunt for a third-consecutive national championship, but that could be in jeopardy as the Crimson Tide look to take them down in the SEC championship.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich ranked the SEC title game (subscription required) as the most important conference championship with respect to the College Football Playoff.

On if Alabama wins,

“The Tide will know by their 4 p.m. ET kickoff if they should still be concerned about the Week 2 home loss to Texas, because the Big 12 championship game starts at noon,” Dinich writes. “If Texas finishes as a one-loss Big 12 champion, and Alabama wins the SEC title, there could be a great debate in the committee meeting room about which team to choose if there isn’t room for them both. Alabama’s win against Georgia would be the best in the country — assuming Georgia is still the committee’s top team when the fifth of six rankings is revealed Tuesday. Even if Texas wins the Big 12, Alabama would have a stronger résumé after adding the Georgia win to it. Head-to-head results are only one of several tiebreakers the committee uses when teams are comparable. They also use strength of schedule, common opponents and conference titles. The biggest question would be how the committee weighs Alabama’s résumé against the Longhorns’ Week 2 win — plus, which they think is the better team. How Alabama and Texas play in their respective championship games could also factor into the decision.”

