SEC championship history: How conference's East, West divisions have fared in title game
Since 1992, the SEC has determined its football champions in a championship game between the conference's East and West divisions. Since 1994, that game has been played in Atlanta.
The game pits the winner of each division against the other, a format that will come to end after this season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma bringing the total number of SEC teams to 16. The SEC will instead move to the format of the Big 12 and soon-to-be former Pac-12, in which the top two teams in the conference play each other in the championship.
That means Saturday's game between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0) will mark the end of an era: Some of the most impactful games in SEC and college football history have played out under that format. While some games stand above the rest (the 2018, 1997, and 1992 games all come to mind), they've all been memorable in their own way. And while the games have fluctuated in competitiveness, it's the type of series that has always had stakes.
The final version of this format will be no exception, with the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both seeking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. With that, here's a look at how the SEC West has fared against the SEC East over the years.
East vs. West record in SEC championship game
The SEC West holds and 18-13 advantage over its SEC East counterpart, and also holds the longest streak of wins in the championship game's history. The division won eight straight from 2009 through 2016, with Alabama, Auburn and LSU maintaining the division's dominance over the East.
The East's longest winning streak is six games, from 1993 through 1998, all of which were won by either Florida or Tennessee. The SEC East also won the most recent championship, with Georgia beating LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game to snap a four-year streak for the West..
SEC championship wins by team
Regardless of who wins Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Georgia, the Crimson Tide will have earned the most conference championships of the divisional era, with 10.
Florida is in second place with seven wins, and LSU is third at five. Georgia could tie LSU if it wins Saturday.
Here is a look at the SEC title game records for each team:
Alabama: 10-4 (71.4%)
Florida: 7-6 (53.8%)
LSU: 5-2 (71.4%)
Georgia: 4-6 (40%)
Auburn: 3-3 (50%)
Tennessee: 2-3 (40%)
Arkansas: 0-3
Missouri: 0-2
South Carolina: 0-1
Mississippi State: 0-1
Eight of Alabama's 10 wins have come since 2009, by far more than any other team in that span. Four of Florida's seven wins came from 1993 to 1996, and four games remains the longest individual win streak for a team.
SEC Championship Game results
* Eventual national champion
Year
SEC West
SEC East
Score
1992
Alabama*
Florida
Alabama 28, Florida 21
1993
Alabama
Florida
Florida 28, Alabama 13
1994
Alabama
Florida
Florida 24, Alabama 23
1995
Arkansas
Florida
Florida 34, Arkansas 3
1996
Alabama
Florida*
Florida 45, Alabama 30
1997
Auburn
Tennessee
Tennessee 30, Auburn 29
1998
Mississippi State
Tennessee*
Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14
1999
Alabama
Florida
Alabama 34, Florida 7
2000
Auburn
Florida
Florida 28, Auburn 6
2001
LSU
Tennessee
LSU 31, Tennessee 20
2002
Arkansas
Georgia
Georgia 30, Arkansas 3
2003
LSU*
Georgia
LSU 34, Georgia 13
2004
Auburn
Tennessee
Auburn 38, Tennessee 28
2005
LSU
Georgia
Georgia 34, LSU 14
2006
Arkansas
Florida*
Florida 38, Arkansas 28
2007
LSU*
Tennessee
LSU 21, Tennessee 14
2008
Alabama
Florida*
Florida 31, Alabama 20
2009
Alabama*
Florida
Alabama 32, Florida 13
2010
Auburn*
South Carolina
Auburn 56, South Carolina 17
2011
LSU
Georgia
LSU 42, Georgia 10
2012
Alabama*
Georgia
Alabama 32, Georgia 28
2013
Auburn
Missouri
Auburn 59, Missouri 42
2014
Alabama
Missouri
Alabama 42, Missouri 14
2015
Alabama*
Florida
Alabama 29, Florida 15
2016
Alabama
Florida
Alabama 54, Florida 16
2017
Auburn
Georgia
Georgia 28, Auburn 7
2018
Alabama
Georgia
Alabama 35, Georgia 28
2019
LSU*
Georgia
LSU 37, Georgia 10
2020
Alabama*
Florida
Alabama 52, Florida 46
2021
Alabama
Georgia*
Alabama 41, Georgia 24
2022
LSU
Georgia*
Georgia 50, LSU 30
