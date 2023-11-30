Advertisement

SEC championship history: How conference's East, West divisions have fared in title game

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
Since 1992, the SEC has determined its football champions in a championship game between the conference's East and West divisions. Since 1994, that game has been played in Atlanta.

The game pits the winner of each division against the other, a format that will come to end after this season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma bringing the total number of SEC teams to 16. The SEC will instead move to the format of the Big 12 and soon-to-be former Pac-12, in which the top two teams in the conference play each other in the championship.

That means Saturday's game between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0) will mark the end of an era: Some of the most impactful games in SEC and college football history have played out under that format. While some games stand above the rest (the 2018, 1997, and 1992 games all come to mind), they've all been memorable in their own way. And while the games have fluctuated in competitiveness, it's the type of series that has always had stakes.

The final version of this format will be no exception, with the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both seeking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. With that, here's a look at how the SEC West has fared against the SEC East over the years.

East vs. West record in SEC championship game

The SEC West holds and 18-13 advantage over its SEC East counterpart, and also holds the longest streak of wins in the championship game's history. The division won eight straight from 2009 through 2016, with Alabama, Auburn and LSU maintaining the division's dominance over the East.

The East's longest winning streak is six games, from 1993 through 1998, all of which were won by either Florida or Tennessee. The SEC East also won the most recent championship, with Georgia beating LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game to snap a four-year streak for the West..

SEC championship wins by team

Regardless of who wins Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Georgia, the Crimson Tide will have earned the most conference championships of the divisional era, with 10.

Florida is in second place with seven wins, and LSU is third at five. Georgia could tie LSU if it wins Saturday.

Here is a look at the SEC title game records for each team:

Eight of Alabama's 10 wins have come since 2009, by far more than any other team in that span. Four of Florida's seven wins came from 1993 to 1996, and four games remains the longest individual win streak for a team.

SEC Championship Game results

* Eventual national champion

Year

SEC West

SEC East

Score

1992

Alabama*

Florida

Alabama 28, Florida 21

1993

Alabama

Florida

Florida 28, Alabama 13

1994

Alabama

Florida

Florida 24, Alabama 23

1995

Arkansas

Florida

Florida 34, Arkansas 3

1996

Alabama

Florida*

Florida 45, Alabama 30

1997

Auburn

Tennessee

Tennessee 30, Auburn 29

1998

Mississippi State

Tennessee*

Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14

1999

Alabama

Florida

Alabama 34, Florida 7

2000

Auburn

Florida

Florida 28, Auburn 6

2001

LSU

Tennessee

LSU 31, Tennessee 20

2002

Arkansas

Georgia

Georgia 30, Arkansas 3

2003

LSU*

Georgia

LSU 34, Georgia 13

2004

Auburn

Tennessee

Auburn 38, Tennessee 28

2005

LSU

Georgia

Georgia 34, LSU 14

2006

Arkansas

Florida*

Florida 38, Arkansas 28

2007

LSU*

Tennessee

LSU 21, Tennessee 14

2008

Alabama

Florida*

Florida 31, Alabama 20

2009

Alabama*

Florida

Alabama 32, Florida 13

2010

Auburn*

South Carolina

Auburn 56, South Carolina 17

2011

LSU

Georgia

LSU 42, Georgia 10

2012

Alabama*

Georgia

Alabama 32, Georgia 28

2013

Auburn

Missouri

Auburn 59, Missouri 42

2014

Alabama

Missouri

Alabama 42, Missouri 14

2015

Alabama*

Florida

Alabama 29, Florida 15

2016

Alabama

Florida

Alabama 54, Florida 16

2017

Auburn

Georgia

Georgia 28, Auburn 7

2018

Alabama

Georgia

Alabama 35, Georgia 28

2019

LSU*

Georgia

LSU 37, Georgia 10

2020

Alabama*

Florida

Alabama 52, Florida 46

2021

Alabama

Georgia*

Alabama 41, Georgia 24

2022

LSU

Georgia*

Georgia 50, LSU 30

