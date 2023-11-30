SEC championship history: How conference's East, West divisions have fared in title game

Since 1992, the SEC has determined its football champions in a championship game between the conference's East and West divisions. Since 1994, that game has been played in Atlanta.

The game pits the winner of each division against the other, a format that will come to end after this season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma bringing the total number of SEC teams to 16. The SEC will instead move to the format of the Big 12 and soon-to-be former Pac-12, in which the top two teams in the conference play each other in the championship.

That means Saturday's game between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0) will mark the end of an era: Some of the most impactful games in SEC and college football history have played out under that format. While some games stand above the rest (the 2018, 1997, and 1992 games all come to mind), they've all been memorable in their own way. And while the games have fluctuated in competitiveness, it's the type of series that has always had stakes.

The final version of this format will be no exception, with the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both seeking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. With that, here's a look at how the SEC West has fared against the SEC East over the years.

East vs. West record in SEC championship game

The SEC West holds and 18-13 advantage over its SEC East counterpart, and also holds the longest streak of wins in the championship game's history. The division won eight straight from 2009 through 2016, with Alabama, Auburn and LSU maintaining the division's dominance over the East.

The East's longest winning streak is six games, from 1993 through 1998, all of which were won by either Florida or Tennessee. The SEC East also won the most recent championship, with Georgia beating LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game to snap a four-year streak for the West..

SEC championship wins by team

Regardless of who wins Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Georgia, the Crimson Tide will have earned the most conference championships of the divisional era, with 10.

Florida is in second place with seven wins, and LSU is third at five. Georgia could tie LSU if it wins Saturday.

Here is a look at the SEC title game records for each team:

Eight of Alabama's 10 wins have come since 2009, by far more than any other team in that span. Four of Florida's seven wins came from 1993 to 1996, and four games remains the longest individual win streak for a team.

SEC Championship Game results

* Eventual national champion

Year SEC West SEC East Score 1992 Alabama* Florida Alabama 28, Florida 21 1993 Alabama Florida Florida 28, Alabama 13 1994 Alabama Florida Florida 24, Alabama 23 1995 Arkansas Florida Florida 34, Arkansas 3 1996 Alabama Florida* Florida 45, Alabama 30 1997 Auburn Tennessee Tennessee 30, Auburn 29 1998 Mississippi State Tennessee* Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14 1999 Alabama Florida Alabama 34, Florida 7 2000 Auburn Florida Florida 28, Auburn 6 2001 LSU Tennessee LSU 31, Tennessee 20 2002 Arkansas Georgia Georgia 30, Arkansas 3 2003 LSU* Georgia LSU 34, Georgia 13 2004 Auburn Tennessee Auburn 38, Tennessee 28 2005 LSU Georgia Georgia 34, LSU 14 2006 Arkansas Florida* Florida 38, Arkansas 28 2007 LSU* Tennessee LSU 21, Tennessee 14 2008 Alabama Florida* Florida 31, Alabama 20 2009 Alabama* Florida Alabama 32, Florida 13 2010 Auburn* South Carolina Auburn 56, South Carolina 17 2011 LSU Georgia LSU 42, Georgia 10 2012 Alabama* Georgia Alabama 32, Georgia 28 2013 Auburn Missouri Auburn 59, Missouri 42 2014 Alabama Missouri Alabama 42, Missouri 14 2015 Alabama* Florida Alabama 29, Florida 15 2016 Alabama Florida Alabama 54, Florida 16 2017 Auburn Georgia Georgia 28, Auburn 7 2018 Alabama Georgia Alabama 35, Georgia 28 2019 LSU* Georgia LSU 37, Georgia 10 2020 Alabama* Florida Alabama 52, Florida 46 2021 Alabama Georgia* Alabama 41, Georgia 24 2022 LSU Georgia* Georgia 50, LSU 30

