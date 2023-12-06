SEC Championship dominates college football TV ratings on championship weekend
We have reached the point of the college football season where we are in a bit of a lull awaiting the upcoming bowl matchups and the College Football Playoff.
This past weekend was a wild one for fans of the sport as championship weekend took place and the controversial final CFP rankings were released.
As you can imagine, fans from around the country took in the Power 5 conference championship games in groves and the SEC Championship matchup between Alabama and Georgia had the biggest drawer.
Let’s take a look at the TV ratings for each of the Power 5 conference championships!
ACC Championship: Florida State vs. Louisville
Channel: ABC
Date/Time: Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT
Viewers: 7.03 million
Big 12 Championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma State
Channel: ABC
Date/Time: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. CT
Viewers: 7.89 million
Pac 12 Championship: Washington vs. Oregon
Channel: ABC
Date/Time: Dec. 1, 7 p.m. CT
Viewers: 9.25 million
Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa
Channel: FOX
Date/Time: Dec. 2, 7 p.m. CT
Viewers: 10.02 million
SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia
Channel: CBS
Date/Time: Dec. 2, 3 p.m. CT
Viewers: 17.52 million
