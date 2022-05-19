The SEC, CFB world reacts to the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the SEC world was set ablaze by Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban for his comments on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

While this is the college athletics world we live in, it hasn’t stopped countless people from weighing in on the topic. Saban pointed out that “Texas A&M bought their 2022 recruiting class.” Maybe the SEC should adopt a new motto coined by Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd. The SEC was once about “it just means more” and now it seems NIL and the conference should mean “now it’s legal.”

Saban also pointed to top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter and his decision to sign with Jackson State, stating he received $1 million to join head coach Deion Sanders. Both Hunter and Sanders have recently chimed in.

I got A mil?😂But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣 — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 19, 2022

As expected with this kind of story, social media went rampant. We will kick it off with the social media king himself, Lane Kiffin. The man never met a topic he didn’t want to tackle on his Twitter account.

Lane Kiffin with the popcorn once again

Maybe we should talk it out?

dudes will sit around and hold press conferences to snipe at each other instead of going to therapy — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 19, 2022

Maybe Tyler is reacting how we all are

The real drama with future schools hasn't even begun

UT/OU showing up to the SEC pic.twitter.com/R7yQn7heJr — Michael (@Michael_LBK) May 19, 2022

The unofficial reenactment of Thursday's presser

Jimbo’s press conference this morning pic.twitter.com/uD81hqq6BD — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) May 19, 2022

Former players are ready to get back on the field

There is no honor amongst thieves here

Spoke to a former SEC assistant on the Saban-Jimbo blowup in It Just Means More land: "There has ALWAYS been an “honor amongst thieves” mantra in the league and those two just called each other’s wives fat to a global audience." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 19, 2022

Which moment is the greatest?

The greatest press conferences in CFB history (in no particular order): 1. Mike Gundy – “I’m a man, I’m 40!”

2. Bobby Petrino – Post motorcycle crash

3. Jimbo Fisher – today, Nick Saban the “narcissist” pic.twitter.com/qeoH0h9Ojq — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 19, 2022

This needs to happen

Give me an SEC Hard Knocks for the 2022 season. — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) May 19, 2022

For now, Bryan Harsin isn't the target in Alabama on talk radio

Today is just an immaculate day for sports talk radio in Alabama https://t.co/JRHWvg60gd — Antonio MacBeath (@TonyMacUMP) May 19, 2022

We're just watching the train wreck from afar

Not taking a side, just appreciating the irony of a person calling a press conference to call somebody else a narcissist. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 19, 2022

He chose violence today

Well, since you put it like that

One of the wealthiest programs in the sport suddenly has the highest rated recruiting class of all time as soon as you can pay players and Jimbo’s out here gaslighting like there’s no correlation 😂 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 19, 2022

They might cut a WWE promo at midfield that turns into a brawl

Jimbo meeting Saban at midfield for the postgame handshake. pic.twitter.com/02tPSP5mc0 — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) May 19, 2022

Somebody give Coach Prime a mic

Deion hasn’t even spoken yet this has the potential to be the best off-season day ever — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) May 19, 2022

Tuscaloosa is going to be at max capacity in early October

The WWE comparisons are spot on

Can't argue that from a headlines perspective

NIL is the best thing to happen to college sports https://t.co/YElBP18MLx — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 19, 2022

I thought Game of Thrones was over?

