The SEC, CFB world reacts to the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud
From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the SEC world was set ablaze by Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban for his comments on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
While this is the college athletics world we live in, it hasn’t stopped countless people from weighing in on the topic. Saban pointed out that “Texas A&M bought their 2022 recruiting class.” Maybe the SEC should adopt a new motto coined by Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd. The SEC was once about “it just means more” and now it seems NIL and the conference should mean “now it’s legal.”
Saban also pointed to top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter and his decision to sign with Jackson State, stating he received $1 million to join head coach Deion Sanders. Both Hunter and Sanders have recently chimed in.
I got A mil?😂But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣
— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 19, 2022
Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/VqhKh6cQrh
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022
As expected with this kind of story, social media went rampant. We will kick it off with the social media king himself, Lane Kiffin. The man never met a topic he didn’t want to tackle on his Twitter account.
Lane Kiffin with the popcorn once again
https://t.co/JP1KtK6YFF pic.twitter.com/Wee1rntraQ
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 19, 2022
Maybe we should talk it out?
dudes will sit around and hold press conferences to snipe at each other instead of going to therapy
— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 19, 2022
Maybe Tyler is reacting how we all are
https://t.co/0WeNZb3qPW pic.twitter.com/3dGIye1vLf
— Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) May 19, 2022
The real drama with future schools hasn't even begun
UT/OU showing up to the SEC pic.twitter.com/R7yQn7heJr
— Michael (@Michael_LBK) May 19, 2022
The unofficial reenactment of Thursday's presser
Jimbo’s press conference this morning pic.twitter.com/uD81hqq6BD
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) May 19, 2022
Former players are ready to get back on the field
Shid I wanna strap up now @ferrarifoster @AshawnRobinson @jarranreed https://t.co/j39jQhVcpV
— Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) May 19, 2022
There is no honor amongst thieves here
Spoke to a former SEC assistant on the Saban-Jimbo blowup in It Just Means More land: "There has ALWAYS been an “honor amongst thieves” mantra in the league and those two just called each other’s wives fat to a global audience."
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 19, 2022
Which moment is the greatest?
The greatest press conferences in CFB history (in no particular order):
1. Mike Gundy – “I’m a man, I’m 40!”
2. Bobby Petrino – Post motorcycle crash
3. Jimbo Fisher – today, Nick Saban the “narcissist” pic.twitter.com/qeoH0h9Ojq
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 19, 2022
This needs to happen
Give me an SEC Hard Knocks for the 2022 season.
— AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) May 19, 2022
For now, Bryan Harsin isn't the target in Alabama on talk radio
Today is just an immaculate day for sports talk radio in Alabama https://t.co/JRHWvg60gd
— Antonio MacBeath (@TonyMacUMP) May 19, 2022
We're just watching the train wreck from afar
Not taking a side, just appreciating the irony of a person calling a press conference to call somebody else a narcissist.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 19, 2022
He chose violence today
Chaos pic.twitter.com/H9uvk1udTB
— John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) May 19, 2022
Well, since you put it like that
One of the wealthiest programs in the sport suddenly has the highest rated recruiting class of all time as soon as you can pay players and Jimbo’s out here gaslighting like there’s no correlation 😂
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 19, 2022
They might cut a WWE promo at midfield that turns into a brawl
Jimbo meeting Saban at midfield for the postgame handshake. pic.twitter.com/02tPSP5mc0
— Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) May 19, 2022
Somebody give Coach Prime a mic
Deion hasn’t even spoken yet this has the potential to be the best off-season day ever
— JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) May 19, 2022
Tuscaloosa is going to be at max capacity in early October
Book the accommodations early friends… https://t.co/VIjBPqnprs pic.twitter.com/qli2juznkT
— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) May 19, 2022
The WWE comparisons are spot on
Jimbo to Saban: pic.twitter.com/Yi5Hb5mltA
— Ari Temkin (@arisports) May 19, 2022
Can't argue that from a headlines perspective
NIL is the best thing to happen to college sports https://t.co/YElBP18MLx
— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 19, 2022
I thought Game of Thrones was over?
Jimbo pic.twitter.com/7bzaiwV5B7
— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) May 19, 2022
