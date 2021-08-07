SEC Brings Charges in its First Case Involving Securities & DeFi

BeInCrypto –

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged a pair of men for their part in making millions off fraudulent offerings. The case has already been settled.

Two men from Florida were been brought up on charges by the SEC after using a Cayman Islands company to illegally obtain $30 million. The case was the first for the SEC in the DeFi sector.

In a press release from the SEC, the agency said the pair, Gregory Keough and Derek Acree, are executives at Blockchain Credit Partners. Charges stemmed from the two making misleading statements and selling $30 million in unregistered securities via smart contracts. Acree and Keough used the DeFi Money Market from February of 2020 until February 2021 to sell the securities. Two types of digital tokes were used in the operation, mTokens and DMG tokens. “mTokens that could be purchased using specified digital assets and that paid 6.25 percent interest, and DMG “governance tokens” that purportedly gave holders certain voting rights, a share of excess profits, and the ability to profit from DMG governance token resales in the secondary market,” the SEC stated.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto