SEC bowl projections, opponents following Week 2

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee (2-0) defeated Pittsburgh, 34-27 in overtime, during Week 2. The Vols will host Akron in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium (ESPN+, SEC Network+, 7 p.m. EDT).

Tennessee-Akron football score predictions

Week 3: Josh Heupel previews the Tennessee-Akron game

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following Week 2 games, USA TODAY Sports released bowl projections. SEC bowl projections are listed below.

Mississippi State: Las Vegas versus Oregon

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: Gasparilla versus Tulsa

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: Birmingham versus UCF

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Liberty versus Baylor

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Auburn: Texas versus TCU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M: Gator versus Florida State

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Music City versus Michigan State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee: ReliaQuest versus Miami

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky: Citrus versus Purdue

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: Sugar versus Oklahoma State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: CFP semifinal (Peach) versus Oklahoma

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama: CFP semifinal (Fiesta) versus Ohio State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

CFP national championship game: Georgia versus Oklahoma

College Football Playoff trophy
College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories