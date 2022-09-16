SEC bowl projections, opponents following Week 2

Associated Press

Coach Josh Heupel's 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have one final chance to work out remaining problems before diving into the Southeastern Conference portion of the season. Tennessee is coming off a 34-27 overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, and the Vols (2-0) survived mistakes by the offense and special teams thanks to a defense that rose to the challenge to escape with the big victory. Heupel didn't think Tennessee practiced as well as expected a couple times last week, which showed up at times against Pittsburgh.