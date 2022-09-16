SEC bowl projections, opponents following Week 2
The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.
Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tennessee (2-0) defeated Pittsburgh, 34-27 in overtime, during Week 2. The Vols will host Akron in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium (ESPN+, SEC Network+, 7 p.m. EDT).
Following Week 2 games, USA TODAY Sports released bowl projections. SEC bowl projections are listed below.
Mississippi State: Las Vegas versus Oregon
South Carolina: Gasparilla versus Tulsa
LSU: Birmingham versus UCF
Florida: Liberty versus Baylor
Auburn: Texas versus TCU
Texas A&M: Gator versus Florida State
Ole Miss: Music City versus Michigan State
Tennessee: ReliaQuest versus Miami
Kentucky: Citrus versus Purdue
Arkansas: Sugar versus Oklahoma State
Georgia: CFP semifinal (Peach) versus Oklahoma
Alabama: CFP semifinal (Fiesta) versus Ohio State
CFP national championship game: Georgia versus Oklahoma
