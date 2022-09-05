SEC bowl projections following Week 1
The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.
Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Week 1 concluded for SEC teams Sunday as Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Following Week 1 games, College Football News released bowl projections. SEC bowl projections are listed below.
Kentucky: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl versus Washington State
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri: Union Home Gasparilla Bowl versus Virginia Tech
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Auburn: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl versus Louisville
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas: AutoZone Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: TaxAct Texas Bowl versus Baylor
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mississippi State: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus Miami
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Minnesota
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
LSU: ReliaQuest Bowl versus Wisconsin
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee: Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Penn State
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Florida: Capital One Orange Bowl versus Clemson
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama: College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus USC
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia: College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl versus Ohio State
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama versus Georgia
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports