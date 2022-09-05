SEC bowl projections following Week 1

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Week 1 concluded for SEC teams Sunday as Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

SEC football records, standings following Week 1

College football total quarterback ratings through Sept. 4 games

SEC quarterback power rankings following Week 1

2022 SEC quarterbacks: Passing yards leaders following Week 1

2022 SEC football: Rushing yards leaders following Week 1

Following Week 1 games, College Football News released bowl projections. SEC bowl projections are listed below.

Kentucky: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl versus Washington State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri: Union Home Gasparilla Bowl versus Virginia Tech

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Auburn: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl versus Louisville

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: AutoZone Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: TaxAct Texas Bowl versus Baylor

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Mississippi State: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl versus Miami

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Minnesota

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU: ReliaQuest Bowl versus Wisconsin

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Penn State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Florida: Capital One Orange Bowl versus Clemson

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M: Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus USC

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia: College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl versus Ohio State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama versus Georgia

College Football Playoff trophy
College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories