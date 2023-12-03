SEC bowl projections: Final CFP, New Year's Six predictions of 2023 college football season

Was No. 8 Alabama's 27-24 win vs. No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game a pyrrhic victory for the conference?

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey channeled "Sesame Street" when making his argument for both Alabama and Georgia to make the College Football Playoff in the event the Crimson Tide won. But will that argument fall on deaf ears among the CFP selection committee on selection Sunday following Alabama's win?

TOPPMEYER: Alabama football, Nick Saban run the SEC again. Is CFP committee impressed? | Toppmeyer

Yes, Alabama (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) earned the top win of the season over two-time defending national champion Georgia (12-1, 8-0). But the Crimson Tide needed considerable help to get into the CFP, even with such a win on its resume. It could be argued the Tide didn't get enough of it by the end of championship weekend.

The closest Alabama got to that was a defensive 16-6 slugfest victory for No. 4 Florida State in the ACC championshsip game vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-3, 7-1). The only argument of Alabama getting in is over an FSU team that is viewed less favorably without quarterback Jordan Travis. And the situation could be even more dire for Kirby Smart and Georgia.

With that, here's how the SEC championship game and other conference title contests affects our last bowl :projections of the 2023 college football season.

Final bowl projections for CFP, New Year's Six

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

Even after Alabama's win vs. Georgia on Saturday, it seemed as if the only way for the Crimson Tide to get into the College Football Playoff was to get help. Though Nick Saban and Co. did their part to make the 2023 CFP field, it might not have had help elsewhere enough to make it in.

That said ... No. 4 Florida State's ho-hum 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC championship game, plus the loss of Jordan Travis to injury — which CFP selection committee executive Boo Coorigan has already hinted could be a factor — might be enough to sway the committee to do the unthinkable. There is a precedent of a top-four team falling out of the top four after a win in the last week (No. 3 TCU fell three spots to No. 6 in the final CFP rankings of 2014) but the Horned Frogs had one loss on the season.

FSU fans could fully expect to be the No. 4 team in the rankings. But they should also be prepared not to be surprised if that isn't the case.

New Year's Six

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Liberty

The rich get richer with three SEC teams in the New Year's Six fold as well, starting with SEC runner-up Georgia. The Bulldogs are likely to fall no lower than No. 6, where, based off these projections, they'll be slated to play a top-five, undefeated FSU team in the Orange.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss and Penn State will face off in battle of contrasting styles and quip-worthy coaches in the Peach Bowl. That leaves Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, where they would likely face off against Liberty, the top-rated Group of Five team from this year's top 25.

REQUIRED READING: Kirby Smart says Georgia should be in the College Football Playoff following Alabama loss

Remaining SEC bowl projections

With Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri all making a CFP or New Year's Six bowl in the latest projections, that leaves LSU to move up into the Citrus Bowl, where the Tigers are likely to face Big Ten runner-up Iowa. With Alabama slated to the Orange Bowl, that means LSU will now play a Big Ten team in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Based off Big Ten standings, that would be 7-5 Northwestern.

Here's the remaining SEC bowl projections for the 2023 college football season:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC bowl predictions: Final CFP, New Year's Six projections of 2023