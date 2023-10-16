SEC bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 7

The SEC's postseason picture became slightly clearer in Week 7, with teams continuing to separate themselves in bids to make the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six during the 2023-24 bowl season.

Despite something of a lackluster win over Vanderbilt, top-ranked Georgia still holds the position atop both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 — and the Week 8 SEC bowl projections. The Bulldogs are once again projected to take on No. 4 Washington in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Likewise, No. 8 Alabama for now is the only other SEC team in Week 8 projected to make a New Year's Six bowl. The Crimson Tide's Week 8 game vs. Tennessee will go a long way in determining both teams' bowl season status moving forward. The Vols, along with such teams as Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri, are all creeping up the rankings (and staking early claims to more prominent bowls).

Here's a look at the SEC's bowl projections for 2023-24 following Week 7:

Week 8 college football bowl predictions

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

Once again, Georgia is ranked atop both the Coaches and AP polls. And once again, the Bulldogs are projected as having the No. 1 ranking in the 2023 CFP, where they'll take on Washington. The Huskies are coming off a gutty win vs. Oregon in Week 7 and have a Heisman Trophy front runner in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The stylistic differences between Georgia's stout defense and the Huskies' high-flying offense will absolutely be worth tuning in to watch.

New Year's Six

Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Alabama is now firmly entrenched in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll, moving up to No. 8 ahead of the Crimson Tide's Week 8 meeting vs. Tennessee. That leaves them still in contention for a New Year's Six bowl berth. Once again, we think Nick Saban and Co. will play vs. Oklahoma in a pre-SEC postseason meeting in the Peach Bowl.

Remaining SEC bowl projections

*The SEC in 2023 is slated to play the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest bowl. If the Big Ten places one of its teams in the Orange Bowl, the SEC will play an ACC team instead.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC bowl projections, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 7