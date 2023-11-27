SEC bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 13

Rivalry Week nearly did a number on our penultimate bowl projections for the SEC in 2023. Nearly.

The most obvious example of that occurred at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) turned the curse of Auburn's home stadium on its head in a miraculous come-from-behind win, courtesy of a fourth-and-goal touchdown connection of 31 yards between Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond. That win keeps the Crimson Tide in contention for the College Football Playoff and, more likely, a New Year's Six berth.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) polished off its third straight undefeated regular season with a 31-23 victory over rival Georgia Tech that came more harder than most anticipated. Similarly, Florida (5-7, 3-5) couldn't muster any fourth-quarter points in its failed upset of No. 4 Florida State (12-0, 8-0 ACC).

One upset that did occur was in the Governor's Cup, where unranked Kentucky upended previously No. 10-ranked Louisville 38-31, ending once and for all the Cardinals' hopes of making the CFP in 2023.

REQUIRED READING: College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 12

Other games on the Rivalry Week slate included No. 11 Ole Miss' 17-7 win over Mississippi State, which simultaneously strengthened the Rebels' argument for a New Year's Six bowl berth while ending the Bulldogs' hopes of a postseason appearance. No. 13 LSU (9-3, 6-2) beat Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) and Clemson beat South Carolina (5-7, 3-5) to keep the Gamecocks from bowl eligibility.

With that, here are our penultimate SEC bowl projections of the season:

Week 14 college football bowl predictions

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

There's not much left to say about where Georgia projects in the bowl season: A win over No. 8 Alabama in the SEC title game guarantees the Bulldogs will have the top spot in the CFP, where it will likely be placed in the Sugar Bowl as its preferred semifinal.

Whom the Bulldogs will face in that game, however, remains to be seen. As it stands, No. 4 FSU managed to survive an upset bid from Florida, beating the Gators 24-15 without starting quarterback Jordan Travis. (To compare, Georgia beat Florida 43-20 earlier in the season in Jacksonville, Florida).

There still remain several games that could impact who the Bulldogs will play in the postseason, including the Pac-12 title game between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon; the Big 12 championship between No. 7 Texas and No. 19 Oklahoma State; and, of course, the Bulldogs' own game vs. the Crimson Tide.

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Washington

Peach Bowl: Missouri vs. Penn State

Much like Georgia, Alabama's final postseason destination hinges on how the SEC championship plays out. A win over the Bulldogs would certainly make for a stronger case to make the playoff, but even that might not be enough for Nick Saban and Co. to make it in. As it stands, the Crimson Tide likely will make a New Year's Six bowl, where — based on how it and rival Oregon have played in recent weeks — Washington is slated to challenge the Tide.

Elsewhere, No. 9 Missouri likely solidified a spot in a New Year's Six bowl with a 48-14 romp over Arkansas. Similarly, No. 10 Penn State demolished a hapless Michigan State team to cap off a 10-2 regular season. Considering the cluster of SEC teams from spots 8-11, the selection committee is limited in the choices it has for bowl matchups: Hence Missouri vs. Penn State.

SEC POWER RANKINGS: Iron Bowl madness, Jayden Daniels' Heisman, free vetoes at Texas A&M

Remaining SEC bowl projections

The remainder of the SEC's 2023-24 bowl season can be altered slightly based on championship weekend, though anything that happens from here on out is out of the hands of the remaining bowl-eligible teams.

Here's a look at the rest of SEC bowl projections:

Citrus Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Iowa

The ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Clemson*

Gator Bowl: Tennessee vs. NC State

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl: Auburn vs. Texas Tech

*The SEC in 2023 is slated to play the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest bowl. If the Big Ten places one of its teams in the Orange Bowl, the SEC will play an ACC team instead.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC bowl predictions, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 13