SEC bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 11

The College Football Playoffs are far from set, but the SEC's situation is in good shape.

Despite what started as a tough season for Alabama, it clinched the SEC West with its win Saturday over Kentucky. Georgia secured its SEC Championship appearance by defeating Ole Miss.

Whether they both get into the CFP is nowhere decided, but a New Year's Six date appears to be well in hand.

Missouri also made a strong showing, blowing out Tennessee 36-7, and LSU routed Florida 52-35, the fifth time in six games LSU has cleared 48 points.

This weekend, most of the SEC teams are playing nonconference opponents, the exceptions being Georgia at Tennessee, Florida at Missouri, and Kentucky at South Carolina.

Florida (5-5) is trying to earn bowl eligibility, and South Carolina (4-6) needs to win its last two games to get there.

What does the bowl schedule look like before Week 12? Here's where each SEC team is slated to go in the 2023-24 bowl season:

Week 12 college football bowl predictions

All predictions are based off Week 11 CFP rankings

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

We're sticking with our prediction of Georgia and Florida State in the Sugar Bowl after the Bulldogs soundly defeated Ole Miss on Saturday.

Florida State suffered a bit of a scare against Miami, and No. 3 Michigan ran all over Penn State, meaning The Game against No. 1 Ohio State still could be a factor in who gets the final top spot. Georgia is in the middle of the Ohio State-Michigan sandwich, so all of this has the potential to get a little messy.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have given no indication they're going to slow down, so no shift is necessary here yet.

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Washington

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

With so many at-large bids, any number of things can happen in the New Year's Six games, but No. 8 Alabama and No. 5 Washington could be two of the first teams out of the playoffs.

If that happens, we could see a 2016 Peach Bowl rerun, only this time in Dallas. The Fiesta Bowl is frequently speculated as the likely landing spot for a Group of Five representative, and the Orange Bowl will feature an ACC team. With that in mind, Alabama and Washington having a New Year's date isn't irrational, unless Washington goes undefeated and gets a CFP berth.

Penn State, meanwhile, suffered its second loss of the season, but it isn't precluded from a New Year's Six game. Ole Miss lost to Georgia, meaning in a sense that these two teams are a match made in heaven.

Remaining SEC bowl projections

Missouri helped its projected bowl slot in a big way with the dominant win over Tennessee, and LSU held serve by beating Florida.

Auburn earned bowl eligibility by trouncing Arkansas, and Florida needs to beat either Missouri or Florida State to get its sixth win.

Here's how the rest of the bowl projections play out:

Citrus Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa

The ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. North Carolina*

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Kentucky vs. NC State

Gator Bowl: Tennessee vs. Duke

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl: Auburn vs. Iowa State

*The SEC in 2023 is slated to play the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest bowl. If the Big Ten places one of its teams in the Orange Bowl, the SEC will play an ACC team instead.

