SEC bowl projections: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six predictions after Week 9

Week 10 marks a significant milestone in the 2023 college football season. It's the first week in which the College Football Playoff rankings became a topic of weekly discussion.

And it means we're that much closer to the the 2023-24 bowl season, where the likes of Georgia and Alabama hope not only to challenge for a high-tier bowl, but also a playoff berth. Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU and Tennessee are right behind them looking for a potential in to the New Year's Six.

So, what do the latest bowl projections look like after Week 9 of the season? Georgia did little to dissuade anyone that it would be the top team in the country playing in the Sugar Bowl after its 43-20 beatdown of Florida. Alabama, which was idle in Week 9, remains in the hunt for a New Year's Six bowl — but losses outside the SEC have shaken up who the Crimson Tide is projected to play.

Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt and remains in contention for not only the SEC West Division crown, but also a chance at a New Year's Six bowl (though the Rebels will need a little help from LSU to truly contend).

REQUIRED READING: College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

With that, here's a look at the Week 10 college football bowl predictions for SEC teams.

Week 10 college football bowl predictions

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

This time last week, we said the shine had worn off of this game because of recent struggles by Washington and the fact Georgia was without tight end Brock Bowers. This week, that remains half-true.

The Huskies did struggle to beat 2-6 Stanford, 42-33. But the Bulldogs? Well, they showed they have more than enough talent stockpiled to offset the loss of Bowers, talented as he is. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 315 yards without the tight end as a target, preferring receiver Ladd McConkey (six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown). The defense remains a force as well.

All that to say: Until Georgia loses, it will deservingly remain projected to the Sugar Bowl as the top team in the land.

New Year's Six

Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Penn State

Fiesta Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Oregon

For the first time all season, we have not only a new projected opponent for Alabama, but an entirely new New Year's Six bowl projection.

Following Oklahoma's shocking loss to Kansas on Saturday, we replaced the Sooners as Alabama's Peach Bowl opponent with ... Penn State. The Crimson Tide and Nittany Lions have a historical respect for each other on top of blue-blood status, so it makes sense they'd pair up for the first time since a 2011 regular-season meeting in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Then there's Ole Miss, which at No. 10 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll just sneaks into the New Year's Six. There, they are projected to face former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the mighty Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning's squad looks like one of the top teams in the country at the moment, but Lane Kiffin's Rebels continue to prove they're worthy of College Football Playoff consideration.

SEC POWER RANKINGS: Georgia's Kirby Smart keeps the top spot, and the receipts, too

Remaining SEC bowl projections

With Ole Miss moving up into the New Year's Six, that leaves Brian Kelly's LSU team (ranked 13th in the Week 10 Coaches Poll) to take the spot of the Rebels in the Citrus Bowl, where Iowa remains the top choice for bowl officials.

Here's how the rest of the bowl projections play out:

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Iowa

The ReliaQuest Bowl: Missouri vs. North Carolina*

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Tennessee vs. Miami

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Duke

Music City Bowl: Florida vs. Wisconsin

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. BYU

Liberty Bowl: Auburn vs. TCU

Birmingham Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Georgia Southern

*The SEC in 2023 is slated to play the Big Ten in the ReliaQuest bowl. If the Big Ten places one of its teams in the Orange Bowl, the SEC will play an ACC team instead.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC bowl projections, including CFP, New Year's Six after Week 9