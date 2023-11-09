SEC Bowl Projections: Alabama to the Peach Bowl in latest from USA TODAY Sports

With only three weeks left in the 2023 college football season, it’s time to start taking a quick glance at what this bowl season may have to offer. It is the final year of the four-team playoff before expanding to the 12-team so this is the final year of the bowl season as we know it.

For the Alabama Crimson Tide, their playoff aspirations are still alive but they are definitely going to need to have some games go in their favor over these next couple of weeks. Alabama still has road trips to Kentucky and Auburn that should not be overlooked, but they will likely be a double-digit favorite in both games. So, the Tide’s playoff hopes and aspirations will likely entirely come down to Dec. 2 when they will more than likely take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta with the SEC Championship on the line.

USA TODAY Sports already has their eye on bowl season as they have released their Week 10 bowl projections. Erick Smith does not share my optimism that Alabama will be playing in the final four but rather has them playing a shocking opponent in the Peach Bowl.

All-Time Series: Florida leads 9-4-1

Florida and NC State last played in 1992 when Steve Spurrier led the Gators to a 27-10 victory in the Gator Bowl

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Kansas State Wildcats

All-Time Series: 8-8

The two former Big-12 foes meet for the first time since the 2016 season when KSU knocked off A&M 33-28. The Wildcats are in the midst of a four game winning streak in the series.

Gator Bowl: LSU Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes

All-Time Series: LSU leads 10-3

Both teams entered the season with dark horse chances at competing for the College Football Playoffs after somewhat disappointing years these two sides could meet in the Gator Bowl. LSU has done well in the series leading 10-3 all -time with a 33-17 victory in their most recent meeting in 2018.

Liberty Bowl: Auburn Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

All-Time Series: 1-1

Auburn and West Virginia have only met twice ever with each side picking up a win. They most recently met in 2009 when the Tigers won 41-30.

All-Time Series: 4-4

The Fighting Irish and Volunteers are an even 4-4 split all-time in their series, but Notre Dame has picked up the last two wins with the most recent being a 41-21 victory in 2005.

Citrus Bowl: Missouri Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

All-Time Series: Missouri leads 7-6

Despite being bordering states, Iowa and Missouri have amazingly only met once since the 1910 season – no, that’s not a typo. Their lone meeting came in the 2010 bowl season as Iowa won 27-24.

All-Time Series: Texas leads 6-1

This will be the final matchup between the two sides before the Longhorns join the SEC in 2024 and make this a regular match-up. The most recent matchup came in 2013 when Ole Miss beat Texas 44-23, but the wins that season were vacated for the Rebels.

Peach Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tulane Green Wave

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 27-11-3

A little known fact is that Tulane was actually a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1932 to 1965 before deciding to go independent. Alabama won the last matchup 20-6 in 2008.

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida State Seminoles – Florida State leads the all-time series 2-1.

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks – Georgia leads the all-time series 2-0

Over the past two seasons Michigan and Georgia have been the two most consistent teams in college football with three combined losses during that time – one of which was Michigan losing to Georgina in the Orange Bowl semi-final. Based on the eye test, they have probably been the two best teams in the country up to this point, but both teams have playoff deciding games against Alabama and Ohio State.

CFP National Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

