SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

Associated Press
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) The Southeastern Conference and the Big East eliminated their intraconference transfer policies Thursday, allowing athletes to transfer within the leagues without losing a year of eligibility.

The decisions were made in each conference by university presidents and chancellors. The changes take effect immediately and are in line with the trend throughout college sports to allow more freedom for athletes who switch schools.

Athlete transfers in all Big East-sponsored sports will be governed by NCAA legislation.

The SEC’s change will more closely align the conference with NCAA rules. One difference with the SEC is it will require athletes who play fall sports – such as football – to declare their intent to transfer by Feb. 1. NCAA rules will require fall and winter sport athletes to notify their schools of a transfer by May 1 and spring sport athletes by July 1.

The SEC’s deadlines for winter and spring athletes will be the same as the NCAA’s.

The SEC’s decision means several high-profile football players will be immediately eligible in 2021 after transferring, including former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o at Alabama, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert at Georgia and former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley at Auburn.

A new NCAA policy passed in April allows athletes in all sports to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. For years, football, basketball, men’s hockey and baseball players did not have access to the one-time exception that athletes in other sports had and were forced to sit out a season after transferring as an undergraduate to a school at the same level of NCAA competition.

Many conferences including the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 already dropped their restrictions on intraconference transfers.

SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Etro Opens Summer Pop-up Stores in International Holiday Destinations

    Etro chose the Hamptons, Dubai, Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Bodrum in Turkey and Sochi in Russia for its summer temporary stores, also carrying dedicated capsule collections.

  • There’s Now a Cheaper Way to (Legally) Stream Friends and Gossip Girl

    HBO Max With Ads isn't free, but…

  • Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame

    Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. Hall of Fame ballots go to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers.

  • SEC changes rule, allows immediate eligibility for transfers within conference

    Players previously had to sit out for a season if they transferred from one SEC school to another.

  • Henry To’o To’o cleared to play for Alabama as SEC changes transfer policy

    Alabama’s biggest transfer addition will be eligible to suit up this season. The SEC announced Thursday that it is reversing its intraconference transfer policy, clearing the way for Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o to play immediately for the Crimson Tide next season. Previously, student-athletes who transferred within the conference were required to sit out one season upon joining their new school.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets open as big favorites over Milwaukee Bucks in East semifinals

    One second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs is set, and it has the potential to be one of the best series of the postseason.

  • The next stop for Danny Ainge's contributions to basketball should be the Hall of Fame

    What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.

  • Formula 1 Azerbaijan betting preview: Is this Valtteri Bottas' week to win?

    Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.

  • Hall of Famer Jim Lampley signs with Triller, will call Lopez-Kambosos on June 19

    Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.

  • Grand Slams offers support to Naomi Osaka, vows to improve player experience at events

    Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks eliminate Knicks

    Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.

  • Gymnastics-After abuse Hernandez doing it her way for Olympic bid

    Battered by scandals since the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. gymnastics has implemented many changes to the way Olympic hopefuls are nurtured and mentored. For Laurie Hernandez, the biggest transformation has come from within as she bids to secure a spot on the Tokyo Olympic team. The youngest woman on the entire 2016 U.S. Olympic team, the road to Rio was a dark and lonely one for the then 16-year-old who endured verbal abuse and body shaming on way to helping the United States to the team gold.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Defense is the only thing that can stop the Brooklyn Nets

    The Brooklyn Nets' offense is ludicrous. It's their defense that could cost them the title.

  • Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

    Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month. Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • Rory McIlroy to play at Memorial despite withdrawing from pro-am for 'personal reasons'

    Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday’s pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited “personal reasons” for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago. In another medioc

  • LaMarcus Aldridge details 'scariest night ever' that led him to suddenly retire

    Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.